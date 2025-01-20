Trade Idea Has Blazers Sending Deandre Ayton to Eastern Conference Team
The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the few teams that can make significant roster changes as the NBA trade deadline approaches.
The Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline is less than three weeks away, and the Blazers are expected to part ways with some of the top veteran players.
One of their veteran players on the block is center Deandre Ayton.
Ayton has been on the trading block for some time, and we'll see if the Blazers pull the trigger on a trade that deals him way.
That is the expectation, and this trade proposal sees the Blazers deal Ayton to one of the best, up-and-coming teams in the Eastern Conference, the Detriot Pistons.
Here's a trade scenario that sees the Pistons land the former No. 1 overall pick.
Pistons receive: Deandre Ayton
Blazers receive: Ron Holland II, Isaiah Stewart, and a 2025 second-round draft pick
In return, the Blazers get some solid pieces plus a second-round draft pick that could prove crucial down the road.
Ayton is clearly the odd man out in the Blazers' center depth chart. The Blazers are all in on their rookie center, Donovan Clingan, and while Robert Williams III is injury-prone when he is right, he is a far better player than Ayton, especially on the defense end.
Ayton and Williams are two of the players likely to be traded from Portland, as they will be highly sought after as the deadline approaches.
Ayton's time as a Blazer has been less than impressive and underwhelming.
Last season, he only played in 55 games and was not that impactful. This season, his play has also been less than impressive, as he is averaging 13.5 points per game, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 56 percent from the field.
Trading Ayton seems like a sensible decision; however, there may be some difficulties, as his inconsistent play has made him less desirable than other big men in the league. His hefty contract could also deter teams from pursuing a trade.
Nonetheless, this trade idea works, and the Pistons could use a big man alongside their young big man, Jalen Duran.
The Pistons could be a move away from competing this season and, in the process, help the Blazers rebuild for the future.
