Blazers Timeline to Trade Jerami Grant Reportedly Revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers have been fielding a lot of calls over the last couple of weeks from other teams. They are one of the teams that are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline.
Since Portland sits at 13th in the Western Conference standings, they pretty much have no other choice. This is the best way for them to make sure that this season is not a complete waste.
The biggest name on their team who could be moved at the deadline is Jerami Grant. Grant is the kind of forward that other contending teams would love to have.
Teams have been calling about Grant for the last few weeks. Nothing has materialized yet, but there is a clue as to when something might.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, no one knows exactly when the Blazers might do something. If they do decide to move Grant, it could come together very quickly.
Grant is one of Portland's best trade assets this year. They are going to move him only for the right price. He is someone who could command a betting war, depending on the teams going after him.
If the Trail Blazers don't trade Grant, it would prove that they don't really have a plan yet. They still haven't figured out who they want to be part of their core for the future.
Keeping Grant another year means that Grant is part of their core next season unless something were to happen in the offseason. They still have a lot of other young guys who are fighting for playing time on the roster.
It sounds like any deal for Grant wouldn't come about until near or right at the trade deadline. Portland is keeping its cards close to the chest, so no one knows exactly what they are doing.
If Grant doesn't get moved, that doesn't mean that the Trail Blazers won't trade anyone else on their roster. Teams have been calling about Anfernee Simons, as well.
So far this season, Grant is averaging 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
