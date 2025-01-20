Blazers Send Forward Down to G League
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Rayan Rupert has been assigned to the Blazers' G league affiliate, Rip City Remix.
Blazers insider Sean Highkin shared the news via X.
"The Blazers have assigned Rayan Rupert to the Rip City Remix, who play at home today and Wednesday while they’re on the road. First time this season a regular roster guy (non-two way) has been with the Remix."
Rupert is a former second-round draft pick by the Blazers. Portland selected him with the 43rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Rupert, the French native, has played in 69 total games in the NBA and averages 3.5 points per game, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.3 steals while shooting 36 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three in 13 minutes of action.
This season, Rupert has played in 30 games and is averaging 2.8 points per game, 1.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 0.3 steals while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three in 8.8 minutes of action.
Rupert last appeared in an NBA game on Saturday, Jan. 18, against the Rockets. HRockets. His time was limited; he only played two minutes and recorded zero significant numbers outside of one turnover.
Rupert stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 195 pounds. He started his professional career playing for Centre Fédéral in the French NM1 and continued in the NM1 in the 2021–22 season with Pôle France.
Prior to his NBA career, he signed with the New Zealand Breakers for the 2022–23 NBL season as part of the league's Next Stars program. The Breakers had previously seen fellow Frenchmen Hugo Besson and Ousmane Dieng selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The Blazers are one of the bottom-feeders in the league. They have a 14-28 record, which is good for the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
Portland has been in a rut unlike any other this season, especially recently, having lost five of their last six games.
The Blazers will next face the Miami Heat on Tuesday, kicking off their three-game East Coast road trip.
