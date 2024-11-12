Trail Blazers Center Late Add to Injury Report Ahead of Timberwolves Game
Portland Trail Blazers starting center and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton was added to the injury report due to a right index finger sprain.
Ayton is listed as quesitonable.
Ayton lands on the report, and it isn't a good sign for his availability on Tuesday night.
The Trail Blazers will host the Timberwolves on Tuesday night for their first NBA Cup game of the season.
If Ayton is sidelined, rookie Donovan Clingan may draw his first start, while Robert Williams, who recently made his season debut, could be in store for extra minutes. Duop Reath could also enter Portland's rotation.
Ayton has started and played in all 11 games thus far, averaging 13.3 points per game, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 52 percent from the field and 62 percent from the charity stripe.
Ayton is in his second year with the Blazers; however, he has only played in 66 games thus far out of a possible 93. Last season, he only played in 55 games before he suffered multiple injuries, including a hand, elbow, and back injury.
The Bahamas native is a former No. 1 overall pick from the University of Arizona in the 2018 NBA Draft. Ayton came into the league with much promise but has yet to live up to his potential.
The Suns selected him, and he even helped them reach their first NBA Finals in 2021 for the first time since 1993.
Ayton spent five seasons in Phoenix and played in 303 games with 296 starts, averaging 16.7 points per game, 10.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 59 percent from the field and 75 percent from the front throw line.
Prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, the 26-year-old was traded along with Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, and a 2029 first-round draft pick were traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks and Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkić, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson to the Phoenix Suns.
If Ayton were to miss this game, it would be the first game he would miss this season.
The Blazers are home underdogs with a +7.5 spread. According to ESPN Analytics, they only have a 33.9 percent chance to win the game compared to Minnesota's 66.1 percent chance.
