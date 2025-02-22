Blazers Legend 'Blindsided' to be Hall of Fame Finalist 29 Years After Last Game
The Portland Trail Blazers have had a lot of great players in their franchise history. They have a lot of guys who have contributed to winning over the years.
Bill Walton is their most famous player, winning an MVP while also leading the team to their only NBA title back in 1977. He is still the best player to ever play for the Blazers.
Portland has had other legends like Clyde Drexler, Damian Lillard, and Buck Williams play for the franchise. One of those players has recently been chosen as a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Read more: Blazers' Scoot Henderson Gets Brutally Honest About Playoff Chances
Williams was recently chosen as a finalist for the Hall of Fame. He was completely shocked when the announcement was made.
Williams last played an NBA game back in 1998 for the Knicks. He played a lot of his career with the Trail Blazers, playing seven seasons for Portland.
Since it had been so long since he had last played an NBA game, he had given up any hope that he could possibly make the Hall of Fame. Now, he has a chance to get the ultimate honor.
The Blazers would love to have another member of their franchise make the Hall of Fame. Williams is one of 17 Hall of Fame finalists for the 2025 class.
Portland is hoping to be able to celebrate his induction later when the final announcement is made. Although Williams wasn't expecting this honor, he's really hoping to get it now.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers' Chauncey Billups Again Calls Team Out Following Loss to Lakers
“Being in the Hall of Fame never was something I had time to sit down and really think about,” Williams said, “because my whole world revolved around my work ethic. It’s about keeping your head down. It’s about just working hard and staying in the moment. So, this really been the first time that I had an opportunity to really sit down, reflect on my career like this.”
Williams understands that this is something that isn't guaranteed. He will be awaiting the announcement very eagerly.
Over the course of his career, Williams averaged 12.8 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
More Portland Trial Blazers news: Blazers Rookie Donovan Clingan Reacts to Earning Starting Role
Former Blazers MVP Bill Walton’s Collection to be Sold at Auction
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.