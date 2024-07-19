Trail Blazers News: Donovan Clingan Earning Major Plaudits in Summer League
After the Portland Trail Blazers offloaded three of their four picks in last month's 2024 NBA Draft (including the No. 14 pick in the late lottery), the pressure was on for the lone lingering selection, No. 7 pick Donovan Clingan formerly of the two-time champion University of Connecticut Huskies, to have a big impact in Summer League.
And though he can't really buy a bucket, Clingan has been incredibly impressive doing everything else — especially gobbling up rebounds and screens.
Around the NBA universe, pundits seem amped for the 7-foot-2 center's work so far.
While noting that Clingan perhaps deserved to be the top pick in the draft (the No. 1 selection was now-Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher), Aaron Torres of Fox Sports Radio highlighted his incredible defensive performance against No. 2 Washington Wizards draft pick Alex Sarr, including this brutal block:
Casey Hodahl of Blazers.com notes that Clingan put on an absolute defensive clinic, restricting Sarr to a miserable 0-of-15 shooting night.
A fan praised Clingan's old-school skills, especially with regard to unending defensive moxie and intense screen-setting:
Clingan's impressive work has fans already talking possible Rookie of the Year honors:
To win Rookie of the Year or even make an All-Rookie team, you generally want to play meaningful minutes. On this current tanking Portland club, Clingan could need to claw his way into a consistent rotation role while grappling with solid centers Deandre Ayton, Duop Reath and Robert Williams III — although, in fairness, Williams will probably be hurt for much of the year, anyway.
Portland is currently 2-1 in Summer League play.
More Trail Blazers: Portland Making Strange Offseason Decisions for Good Reason?