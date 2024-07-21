Trail Blazers News: How to Watch Summer League Finale on Sunday
The Portland Trail Blazers will finish off their Summer League tonight with a game against the Houston Rockets. The game will take place at 6 p.m. PT and will be shown on NBATV for fans to watch.
The Blazers have looked decent during the summer games, especially rookie center Donovan Clingan. He has shown a strong presence on the defensive side of the floor, giving the Trail Blazers a potential stalwart on that side of the ball.
Clingan was the main priority for the Trail Blazers before the 2024 NBA Draft and they ran to the podium when he was still available. He has shown them a lot on the floor already and the team is excited for his future development.
Portland has a few other young players on the roster that will likely be part of the core going forward. After a 21-61 finish last season, the Trail Blazers have been looking to put themselves back into a place of contention.
The Trail Blazers likely won't be a playoff team this coming season but will be much more competitive. The Summer League games have shown that the future is bright for this team and the organization is high on the talent that they have put together.
