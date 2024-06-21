Trail Blazers News: Portland Grabs Energetic Pac-12 Center in New Mock Draft
The Portland Trail Blazers are entering a pivotal offseason after finishing last year with a record of 21-61, giving them a top pick in the NBA Draft. Not only does Portland own a top pick but they have top lottery picks to use this year.
They own the No. 7 and No. 14 pick in the upcoming draft, giving them multiple chances to bring in more talent. Portland also owns two picks in the second round as well, granting them even more chances to hit on some talent.
In a new mock draft by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Portland selected UCLA big man Adem Bona as the No. 40 overall pick in the second round. Bona has worked out for the Trail Blazers, giving them a chance to get to know him.
"UCLA’s Adem Bona has an NBA niche as a high-motor rim-rolling big man who protects the paint as an effective shot blocker and rebounder, which helped him win the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award."
Bona would be a great pickup for the Trail Blazers as he brings a high-energy burst with him whenever on the court. He could help the second-unit grow stronger and since Portland isn't a contending team, he would have time to grow.
This could be a steal in the second round as Bona has some good upside. He was great for the Bruins, even taking on more of a leadership role this past season. This may be as good of a second-round pick as Portland will get if they were to select Bona.
