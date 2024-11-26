Two Blazers Stars, Trade Chips Depart Grizzlies Blowout with Troubling New Injuries
During their 123-98 blowout defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers lost two more key veterans — who also happen to be two of the rebuilding club's top trade chips this season.
Portland entered the contest already down five key contributors. Center Deandre Ayton has been out since November 10 with a finger injury, his primary backup Donovan Clingan has been shelved since grabbing 19 rebounds in the Trail Blazers' 104-98 revenge win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, point guard Scoot Henderson has been hurt since November 20 with a back injury, forward Kris Murray has also been sidelined since Saturday with a sternum injury, and former two-time All-Defensive shooting guard Matisse Thybulle has yet to make his season debut as he rehabs from a long-term knee injury.
Now, the Trail Blazers could be without two other critical contributors in the short-term.
Starting power forward Jerami Grant and reserve center Robert Williams III (drawing the start with Ayton and Clingan out) both departed the action mid-game. Williams was placed into the league's concussion protocol at halftime and did not return for the third or fourth quarters. With 9:58 remaining in the contest's third frame, Grant got hit in the left knee and left the game for good. go down with injuries on the night.
Grant, 30, has been in a bit of a shooting slump this season, but is averaging a still-appetizing 16.1 points on .383/.348/.818 shooting splits, plus 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals a night. He's earning $29.8 million this season, and could hold appeal to plenty of teams looking for forward depth.
Williams, 26, has grappled with health issues through his six-year NBA career. But when healthy, the 6-foot-9 big man is an incredible defensive force around the rim. He's earning $12.4 million this season and could help clubs struggling with center depth. The New Orleans Pelicans would have been a fit, but now that their season seems to be in the tank already due to injuries, they may no longer make much sense as a trade partner.
