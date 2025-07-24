Unlikely Blazers Player Recruited Damian Lillard to Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers are thrilled to have Damian Lillard back in Portland, where he belongs. The Blazers traded Lillard to Milwaukee a couple of years ago.
Lillard's two seasons in Milwaukee were unfulfilling, as he was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in each of those two seasons. He was waived this offseason to make room for Myles Turner.
When he was deciding where to go, Lillard was recruited back to Portland by perhaps the most unlikely player possible, because it was someone he got traded for.
More news: Blazers Star Damian Lillard Consulted with Major NBA, NFL Stars On Achilles Tear
According to Lillard, it was Jrue Holiday who helped partially convince him to head back to Portland. Holiday was traded for Lillard before being rerouted to Boston a couple of seasons ago.
“As soon as I was waived and obviously [Jrue] knows that I live here and built my home here and stuff,” Lillard told reporters in Portland. “He sent me the eyeball emoji. I kind of knew already like — I already knew where I was pivoting to when he sent it, but I didn’t want to say nothing too soon, so here we are.”
Lillard clearly had an idea that he wanted to head back to Portland, so he didn't need too much convincing in order to make that happen. Holiday certainly helped, though.
Holiday is back in Portland after being traded by the Celtics. It looks like Portland is going to keep Holiday, especially since Lillard won't be playing for the Blazers next season.
More news: Blazers' Damian Lillard Reveals Thoughts on Yang Hansen
As Lillard recovers from his torn Achilles, Holiday will be the veteran on the court who will lead a team full of young players. Those young players are still hoping to make the playoffs next season.
If they are going to do that, they need a bounce-back season from Holiday. He had his worst offensive year since his second year. Lillard is hoping to get back to his old self, too.
Lillard will be on the bench for a lot of the games this season, cheering his team on and helping the young players figure out unfamiliar situations. He is a veteran player who knows what it takes to win.
More news: Blazers' Damian Lillard Makes Major Prediction on Achilles Injury Return
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.