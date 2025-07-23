Blazers Star Damian Lillard Consulted with Major NBA, NFL Stars On Achilles Tear
Portland Trail Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard sought out advice from other sports stars on the Achilles tear recovery process.
During the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Lillard tore his Achilles while playing with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The injury typically takes at least a calendar year to come back from, making Lillard unable to play in the upcoming season.
The injury led the Bucks to waive and stretch Lillard's remaining contract, making him an unrestricted free agent who will get over $100 million paid to him over five years.
Milwaukee is facing pressure to win now and waived Lillard to create cap space for center Myles Turner.
During his free agency, Lillard explored several different teams, but ultimately settled on the Portland Trail Blazers, a return to his beloved franchise.
While he completed his storybook return, the lengthy recovery process starts now for the All-Star guard.
The Weber State product opened up about his recovery process so far, including the advice All-Star Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to offer.
“The first thought that I had was, ‘I’m about to come back from an Achilles.' That was literally my first thought," Lillard said. "We got to the back, and when the doctor said, ‘You tore your Achilles,’ everybody else had more pity for me than I did."
“I had PTs about to cry and all that stuff, but I didn’t cry," Lillard said. "Even when I was by myself I didn’t cry. It wasn’t a prideful thing, it’s just my mind automatically went to, ‘I gotta fight for something.’
“I know it’s going to be a long journey, I know it’s a challenge mentally, but I kind of shifted right there to what I knew was coming,” Lillard acknowledged.
Even though he is out with an injury, Lillard should offer the Blazers leadership and experience on the sideline while Portland awaits his return to the court.
“Talking to Aaron Rodgers, KD and Rudy Gay. All these guys that have experienced it differently. I never had that moment of pity with any of my injuries honestly," Lillard added. "This one I know is the biggest one of my career. But like I said, it’s a mental battle, and I don’t lose those. If it’s physical it’s possible, but mental battles I don’t lose.”
