Unpacking Fit of Blazers' New Starting Forward Tandem
The Portland Trail Blazes have a number of questions to answer as to how they will approach the 2024-25 NBA season. With the storied franchise electing to win games and strive for the post season, or will they tank the season in order to put themselves in the best position to land the number one pick in the 2025 NBA draft. If Portland does expect to have a competitive season it will have a lot to do with the forward pairing of Jerami Grant and Deni Avdija.
Avdija was traded from the Washington Wizards to Portland for guard Malcolm Brogdon, the draft rights of the 14th overall selection in 2024 (used on Bub Carrington), a 2029 first round pick, a 2028 second round pick, and a 2030 second round pick.
Avdija’s strength lies in his playmaking, defensive versatility, and basketball IQ. He is an excellent passer for a forward, able to initiate offense, and his willingness to facilitate should alleviate pressure on Portland's young core of ball handlers. During his closing games with Wizards, Avdija showed a lot of growth as a player and at only 23 years of age, the young forward still is scratching the surface of his potential.
Grant is another wing who has a lot of tools that could make this pairing dynamic ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. Known for his ability to create his own shot, stretch the floor, and guard multiple positions, Grant will remain a primary offensive option at forward for the Trail Blazers. His scoring prowess, combined with his athleticism, makes him a versatile player who thrives in both transition and half-court sets. As a defender Grant has a lot of tools that make him valuable because he has the ability switch multiple positions which has become coveted in today's NBA.
The two veteran wings could be the catalyst for a competitive season because they have the ability to do a number of things on a basketball court. The question surrounding whether or not this duo with blossom together this season will solely be based on front-office management and how the team performs to start the season. If the Trail Blazers are dead set on becoming the front-runners in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, then it will likely mean the departure of Grant – who has spent a lot of time in his career on losing franchises.
