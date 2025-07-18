What Does Blazers Roster Look Like With Damian Lillard?
The Portland Trail Blazers signed All-Star point guard and veteran Damian Lillard to a three-year, $42 million contract on Thursday, marking a historic return for the 35-year-old.
Lillard left Portland via a three-team trade in 2023, moving to the Milwaukee Bucks. He stayed there for two years before they waived him in favor of center Myles Turner.
Lillard's arrival after he recovers from an Achilles injury could shake up the Blazers' lineup, as they are plenty deep as far as guards are concerned. Their current options, aside from Lillard, are Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, and Matisse Thybulle. Other than those four, they also have Rayan Rupert and Caleb Love as younger options.
When he returns, however, he will instantly slot into the Blazers' lineup, and we can expect their starting five to look something like this, should everyone stay put: Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Deni Avdija, Jerami Grant, Donovan Clingan.
Whether or not this will be their team by the time Lillard returns from his injury is yet to be seen, but the Blazers will eagerly look forward to the moment he steps back on the court.
Lillard spent the first 11 years of his career in Portland, and averaged 25.2 points per game in the Pacific Northwest. He made seven All-Star Games with the Blazers, as well as all seven of his All-NBA Team selections.
Head coach Chauncey Billups and the Blazers hope his presence will help unlatch them from the bottom of the Western Conference, as they haven't made the NBA Playoffs since the 2020-21 season — before Billups took over.
