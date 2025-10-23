Who is Tiago Splitter? Everything to Know About Blazers New Coach After Chauncey Billups Arrest
The Portland Trail Blazers were hit with shocking news on Thursday morning. Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested as part of a federal investigation into illegal betting activities, federal officials said during a press conference in New York.
The NBA issued this statement after they placed Billups and NBA guard Terry Rozier on immediate leave from their teams.
"We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today," the NBA said in a statement. "Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority."
With this situation with Billups still ongoing and developing, the Blazers couldn't waste any time doing what is best for their team.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Blazers have promoted assistant coach Tiago Splitter to their new interim head coach.
Tiago Splitter’s Journey Comes Full Circle as He Takes Over in Portland
The Brazilian native is entering his eighth season in coaching after getting his first crack with the Brooklyn Nets in 2018.
He was in Brooklyn for five years, during which he was promoted to player development coach before parting ways with the organization in 2023.
That summer, he joined the Houston Rockets as an assistant coach under Ime Udoka, where he spent two productive seasons before making the move to Portland.
Before stepping into coaching, Splitter enjoyed a long and accomplished playing career from 1999-2017.
He spent his first eight professional seasons overseas, playing in his native Brazil and Spain, where he became one of Europe’s top big men.
The San Antonio Spurs selected him in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft with the 28th overall pick. Splitter went on to play a key role in helping the Spurs capture their fifth championship in franchise history in 2014, defeating the Miami Heat.
After his successful run in San Antonio, he had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers before retiring in February 2018.
Over his career, Splitter collected numerous accolades, including an All-EuroLeague First Team selection in 2008, two Liga ACB championships, three Spanish Cups, four Spanish Super Cups, a Liga ACB MVP award, and even had his No. 21 jersey retired by Saski Baskonia.
It's unclear how long Spiltter will be at the helm for the Blazers, but by the looks of it, it could be for the rest of the season.
