Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play? Full Blazers vs Bucks Injury Report
Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo saw his status downgraded to probable ahead of his Milwaukee Bucks' Saturday tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers.
So will the eight-time All-NBA power forward suit up?
Antetokounmpo was listed as probable to start the day due to a right patella tendinopathy.
Per the team's latest injury report, the two-time league MVP will suit up in Saturday's contest, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. Nehm adds that former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton (bilateral ankle surgery recovery) and rising backup shooting guard AJ Green (lumbar contusion) will also be available for the Bucks.
Two-way player Liam Robbins and young pieces Chris Livingston, AJ Johnson, and Tyler Smith are all putting in reps with Milwaukee's NBAGL affiliate squad, the Wisconsin Herd, and will be out.
At 17-15, the Bucks currently occupy the Eastern Conference's No. 5 seed, and are thus significant favorites to beat the 11-22 Trail Blazers playing on their home floor. Per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network, Portland is currently a 12-point underdog.
The action is slated to tip off at 5 p.m. PT.
This story will be updated...
