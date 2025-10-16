Young Blazers Center Predicted to Become NBA's Next Dominant Big Man
The Portland Trail Blazers sport an intriguing duo of young centers in second-year player Donovan Clingan and rookie Yang Hansen.
With a year of experience and 37 starts under his belt, Clingan looks to build on a rookie season in which he averaged 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
However, now that Hansen is in town, Clingan will have competiton.
Despite spending their seventh-overall pick in 2024 on Clingan, the Trail Blazers traded for Hansen soon after the Grizzlies selected the center with the 16th-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Hansen, who dominated over the course of two seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association, was projected to fall to the second round, but clearly the Grizzlies — and Trail Blazers — saw something in the 20-year-old.
So did NBA on ESPN's Boban Marjanovic.
"I think it's the guy from China, I think Hansen," Marjanovic said on who he thought would be the NBA's next great big man. "I was in China for the last half-season, and I watched him. How he plays, this guy is amazing. How he moves, how he protects the ball, how he shoots."
In his final season in the CBA, Hansen averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and three assists per game, adding 2.6 blocks. While he only attempted an average of one three-point shot per game, Hansen averaged 33 percent from behind the arc and 67 percent from the free throw line.
Marjanovic conceded that the competition Hansen faced in the CBA was obviously not to the same level as what he will face in the NBA, but still sees the potential in the Trail Blazers' promising rookie.
Marjanovic is not alone in being impressed with Hansen's potential.
“He’s had some moments in camp where he shows some flashes,” Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups told reporters. “He’s had some moments where you’re just like, ‘Wow. He’s not supposed to be doing that at that size.’”
Through three games in the preseason, Hansen has averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game and is shooting three-of-nine from three-point range. Hansen and the Trail Blazers will suit up for their final preseason game Thursday against the Utah Jazz.
