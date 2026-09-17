3 Blazers Lineups I Want to See This Season

The Portland Trail Blazers have a few new faces coming into the mix for the upcoming season, headlined by former All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who was acquired in a trade earlier in the summer from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant and Damian Lillard will likely form a starting backcourt that would have been one of the league's best a few years ago, but can it maintain the test of time? The backcourt, along with a promising forward rotation and center Donovan Clingan can build lineups that could make Portland a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference.

Here's a look at three lineups that Blazers fans should be thrilled to see play out this season:

The Starting Lineup

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija and forward Toumani Camara. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan

As of now, this is the projected starting lineup for the season and it could be one of the best in the Western Conference if it plays out how it's supposed to on paper.

The dynamic backcourt featuring Lillard and Morant will give the Blazers two legitimate ball handlers. On top of that, Avdija is also a strong creator and can get to the basket as well as anybody in the league.

Couple those three with Camara and Clingan, the team's two best defensive players, and the team should make this the lineup it counts on early and late in games.

An Offensive Explosion

Ja Morant and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. | USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Scoot Henderson, Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan

The Blazers have four legitimate point guards in Lillard, Morant, Henderson and Jrue Holiday, but it's hard to imagine head coach Micah Nori playing all four of them at once. It may even be a stretch to put three out there at the same time, but the Blazers might experiment with this just to see how much they can get away with.

These five are likely going to be the highest scorers on the team, so playing them all at once could force opposing teams to play a faster tempo, which could disrupt their rhythm.

Bring Out the Clamps

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday defends against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, Sidy Cissoko, Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan

The Blazers aren't going to be breaking defensive records this season, but this lineup could be their best defensive group.

Camara has the potential to be an All-NBA defender, while Holiday has made the All-NBA Defensive Team six times throughout his career. Cissoko has the ability to defend multiple positions while Clingan holds it down in the middle.

Avdija is the weak link on defense when it comes to this crew, but the Blazers need someone that can create and score, so he fulfills that quota in this lineup.