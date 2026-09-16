The One Bet the Blazers are Making on Player Development

The Portland Trail Blazers don't have any rookies on the roster for the 2026-27 campaign, but they are still in need of developing the younger players in the organization.

Among those players is point guard Scoot Henderson, who enters the final year of his rookie deal before hitting restricted free agency next summer. Henderson might not be the player the Blazers hoped he would be as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but there is still room for growth, as evidenced by his showing at the end of last season.

Henderson needs to continue his upward trajectory if he wants a chance at a second contract with the Blazers, or any other team in need of a point guard.

Blazers Hope Scoot Henderson Can Grow

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson warms up before game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers may have the league's most crowded backcourt with four point guards that were viewed as starters just a few years ago. However, Henderson may have the best chance at being Portland's long-term answer at the point guard position.

Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday are in their late 30s, while Ja Morant still has a lot of question marks, even after being acquired in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this offseason. Morant only has two years left on his deal and becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

With Donovan Clingan and Deni Avdija both expected to get large contracts that summer as well, it's quite possible that Portland will consider moving on from Morant before he can receive a new deal.

That means Henderson still has a chance to grow with the Blazers despite having all of his highs and lows over the years. He enters the upcoming season fully healthy, which is something he was unable to say a year ago as he tore his hamstring.

In 30 games last season, Henderson showed signs of growth. Even though he did not play as much as he did in his first two seasons, he had his highest scoring average of his career, at 14.2 points per game.

The growth in his game, despite the relegation in his role, is a sign that Henderson is hungry. He isn't looking to become the player he was expected to be coming into the league, but rather focused on the player he is now. Focusing on the present and the future rather than dwelling on the past is exactly what Henderson needs in order to earn that second contract he is aiming for.

With Henderson committed to his personal development, the Blazers have the best chance to invest in themselves with someone they once viewed as the future of the franchise.