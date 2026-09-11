4 Bold Predictions for the Blazers' 2026-27 Season

The Portland Trail Blazers will look very different than they did at the end of last season when they take the court next month for the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

New head coach Micah Nori, point guard Ja Morant and the return of Damian Lillard give the Blazers a fresh look going into the year.

Here's a look at four bold predictions for the upcoming season.

The Offense Will Finish in the Top 10

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori answers questions from the press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers hired Nori, partially due to the fact that he is one of the better offensive minds in the NBA. During his five years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team was in the top 10 in offensive rating twice.

Nori has a good problem on his hands because he has three players that have averaged 20 or more points during a season in Morant, Lillard and Deni Avdija. The Blazers will force their opponents to pick their poison on a nightly basis, and that should help them land in the win column many times throughout the season.

The Defense Will Finish in the Bottom 10

Ja Morant stands on the court following the game against the Charlotte Hornets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the offense will be Portland's calling card, the defense has a good chance of struggling. The caveat of having Morant and Lillard in the backcourt is that it is a pretty small guard rotation with both players standing at 6-2. Teams with larger guards will have a chance to feast on them on the perimeter.

While the Blazers have Toumani Camara as their defensive anchor, along with Donovan Clingan in the paint, Portland will struggle to keep opponents from scoring, which could lead to a lot of shootouts this season.

Damian Lillard Will Be Portland's Leading Scorer

Damian Lillard attends the game between the Portland Fire and the Las Vegas Aces. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morant, Lillard, and Avdija will be trading the primary offensive responsibilities on a nightly basis, but the franchise leader in points will take over once again as Portland's leading scorer. Lillard is maybe coming off a torn Achilles, but his three-point prowess and ability to take over games the way he does makes him the likeliest candidate to be the team's leading scorer.

It might take Lillard a month or so to get comfortable back into his rhythm, but once he's there, the Blazers should be in great shape with him leading the way in the scoring department.

The Blazers Will Be a Play-In Team Once Again

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija during the second half of game five. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Blazers have made moves to upgrade their roster, it's hard to imagine them getting into the top six of the Western Conference. In the same breath, it's hard to see them in the bottom five of the West as well. That 7-10 range where the play-in tournament takes place is a strong range for the Blazers for the upcoming season.

The Blazers are far from a finished product, and that learning curve will hurt them in the standings. If they can recover during the middle of the season, they should be able to snag a spot in the play-in tournament and win a game or two that can elevate them into the postseason bracket.