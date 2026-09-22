3 Blazers Players Fighting for Their Job This Preseason

The Portland Trail Blazers are inching closer to the start of the regular season, where they will have players competing for roles throughout training camp.

The Blazers will use training camp to figure out what rotations work best and which players are worth keeping around for the long haul in the regular season. Here's a look at three players who are fighting for a job on the Blazers roster:

Vit Krejci

Vít Krejci reacts during warm ups before the Trail Blazers play against the Brooklyn Nets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vít Krejci is facing a crucial training camp, as his contract is not fully guaranteed for the upcoming season. Out of the $2.6 million he is slated to make, Krejci has only earned $250,000. He has to make the opening-night roster in order to have his contract fully guaranteed.

It's not a ton of money for Portland, so there is a good chance that he ends up on the opening-night roster and his salary is fully guaranteed. He still has to earn his role. Krejci is a strong three-point shooter, having made 39.3 percent of his shots from downtown in his five-year career, so the Blazers hope they can improve in that skill with Krejci on the floor.

Jeremy Sochan

Jeremy Sochan dribbles up court against the Charlotte Hornets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sochan is also on a non-guaranteed deal going into training camp. The difference is that he is on an Exhibit 9 deal, which is only an invitation to training camp. The contract can be converted into a standard deal, but that won't happen if Sochan doesn't deliver during training camp and the preseason.

The Blazers brought him in as a low-risk, high-reward option. As a former top-10 pick who is still only 23 years old, Sochan could turn his career around in Portland if given the opportunity. He has to take control of his own destiny in the next couple of weeks. Otherwise, his NBA career could be on the line.

Micah Potter

Micah Potter shoots for the basket against center Andre Drummond. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potter was claimed off waivers by the Blazers earlier this summer after the Indiana Pacers waived him. He has a $2.8 million contract that isn't guaranteed unless he is still on the roster by Jan. 10, 2027.

That could prompt the Blazers to keep him right up until that deadline to truly see what they have in him, but he will be tested right out of the gates in training camp. Potter's defense is ultimately what needs to be improved in order for him to maintain his spot on the roster, so he will have to show improvements in that department in order to stick around.