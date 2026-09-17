3 Blazers Players Whose Roles Could Change Most This Season

The Portland Trail Blazers will look a lot different in the 2026-27 campaign than they did last year.

That's what happens when you swap out head coaches and trade for an All-Star point guard in the same offseason. On top of that, the Blazers are also bringing Damian Lillard back to the lineup after missing all of last season with a torn Achilles. With so much change going on, players must adapt to the new surroundings. Here's a look at three players whose roles could have the biggest change.

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija walks out to the court before a game against the Dallas Mavericks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There might not be a player with more change to his role than Avdija, who was the team's leading scorer last season and an All-Star for the first time in his career. Avdija was the primary ball handler for the Blazers because Lillard was on the sidelines with an injury. However, Lillard's return and Ja Morant joining the team will likely shrink Avdija's usage rate.

The Blazers have to figure out how to incorporate Avdija's skill set with his pair of point guards also on the floor. Last year, Avdija led the team in usage rate, but that might not be the case this season. Avdija will have to revert to earlier in his career, when he was playing alongside players like Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal with the Washington Wizards.

Scoot Henderson

Henderson saw a bit of a role change last season, with Jrue Holiday on the court a little more. Henderson came into the league expected to be a prototypical point guard, but that is likely not the position he will have with the Blazers. Morant, Lillard, and Holiday are all expected to be the ones with the ball in their hands more often than Henderson, so he will have to really improve his off-ball game.

Henderson is entering a contract year, so playing his best basketball is more important now than ever. Not being in that point guard position could limit his abilities, but if he can adapt to Nori's system and the role he is carving out, he could find a long-term home in the league.

Jrue Holiday

Holiday came to the Blazers last season as a breath of fresh air. He was a point guard the Blazers needed with Lillard out and he was the starter for majority of the games during the regular season. However, that is not what the Blazers will ask of him this time around.

Holiday is expected to lead the second unit and be their primary ball handler, but there is a good chance he will have to share the court with another point guard like Lillard, Morant, or Henderson. Holiday's expertise and experience in the league should help him adapt relatively easily, but it's possible that the Blazers won't rely on him as often as they did a year ago.