The Three Stories That Will Define Blazers Training Camp

The Portland Trail Blazers are starting training camp later this month, and it should kick off what should be an exciting season for the franchise.

After winning 42 games last season, the Blazers ended their five-year postseason drought by claiming the No. 7 seed in the Play-In Tournament. They eventually lost in five games to the San Antonio Spurs, but they used that as motivation to be aggressive in the offseason. Here's a look at the three biggest storylines going into Blazers training camp:

Micah Nori Setting the Tone

Micah Nori against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nori is going into his first head coaching stint, and the pressure is on for him to perform. He only has a guaranteed contract for the 2026-27 season, so he needs to prove that he can generate a winner right away. He's already inheriting a playoff roster that improved over the offseason, so there is potential for him to succeed, but he is going to need to juggle a lot as he takes over in Portland.

Nori inherits a roster with, arguably, four point guards and zero shooting guards. It will be difficult to stagger the backcourt rotation, but it's definitely something he could take advantage of, given his offensive philosophies. Figuring out how to use Deni Avdija properly is likely what will determine Portland's ceiling for the season. If he figures out how to get all of his players to coexist, the Blazers could make some noise in the West.

How Good Can Ja Morant Be?

Ja Morant stands on the court following the game against the Charlotte Hornets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morant is getting a fresh start after seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, and the hope is that a change of scenery will spark the joy he has for the game. Morant has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, playing just 20 times during the 2025-26 season, but he is expected to be fully healthy going into training camp, which should be a massive boost for the Blazers. Getting Morant to buy into Nori's system will be extremely key if they want to have a successful season.

Morant might not play the same role that he had while he was in Memphis, but if he can figure out how to maximize his role, he should be part of a winning formula in Portland.

Damian Lillard's Return

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after committing a turnover against the Golden State Warriors. | USA TODAY Sports

It remains to be seen how effective Lillard will be after spending a year on the sidelines with a torn Achilles. He will give Portland a massive upgrade in the three-point shooting department, an area the team struggled mightily with last season. Lillard's ability to space the floor will help Morant and Avdija drive into the lane, which is their best skill.

The Blazers don't want to run Lillard into the ground right away, so getting him to ease back into action will be something to watch for during training camp.