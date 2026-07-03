3 Reasons Blazers Should Be Excited For Ja Morant Trade

Ja Morant is the Portland Trail Blazers' point guard. That's a sentence almost nobody expected to be true a week ago, but it's the reality and future for the franchise in the Pacific Northwest.

Morant was traded to the Blazers for Jerami Grant, Kris Murray and $1 million, which is great value if Portland gets the best version of the former No. 2 overall pick. Morant is a two-time All-Star, but injuries and discipline have limited him to 79 games over the last three seasons, which is why his trade value sunk to where it was.

The Blazers hope they can bring out the best in Morant. Here's a look at three reasons why they made the trade and why Portland should be thrilled to have him on board:

Ja Morant Still Has Potential

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant shoots during warm ups prior to the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Morant turns 27 in August, suggesting he still has a lot left in the tank for his NBA career. He has averaged 22.4 points per game throughout his career and when he's on his A-game, he could be one of the best point guards in the league.

While he appeared to be bogged down during his final season with the Grizzlies after they fired Taylor Jenkins, a new change of scenery with an exciting offensive-minded coach in Micah Nori could be the spark that re-ignites Morant's career.

He's Coming In With a Chip on His Shoulder

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant dribbles as Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe defends. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The talent Morant has is not equal to what the Blazers gave up for him. The Grizzlies were basically looking for any takers by the time he was dealt and the Blazers were the surprising team that took a flier on him.

There's no way Morant can be content with that, especially considering the fact that he was the No. 2 overall pick coming into the league and helped build the Grizzlies as a playoff contender as the team's top scorer.

In a way, the league wrote him off. Morant can either prove the doubters right or use it as fuel to prove them wrong.

This Move Indicates the Blazers' Desire to Win

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While this wasn't a move that burned new owner Tom Dundon's pockets, it shows that he has a hunger to put a winning product on the floor. Morant's talent gives the Blazers a very high ceiling if he can find his form again that made him an All-Star with the Grizzlies.

Morant gives the Blazers a true point guard for the future who's under contract for two more seasons. If he works out in 2026-27, he will be eligible for an extension that Portland should be willing to sign.

If not, the Blazers can let him ride out the rest of his deal or trade him next summer. This is the exact low-risk, high-reward move that gives Portland a chance to move up the ladder in the Western Conference without completely blowing things up and leaving it to chance.