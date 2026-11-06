Blazers Lead NBA Western Conference, Schedule Toughens

Seven games into the 2026-27 NBA regular season, this year's Portland Trail Blazers, led by a first-year head coach, have defied preseason expectations and sit atop the Western Conference.

People thought they were too small, that there wasn't enough capable perimeter defenders. Criticism circled their offensive potential, persistently presuming that a concoction of three individuals with exorbitant usage rates, lack of perimeter shooting and scoring depth variance could only culminate in mediocrity.

But it hasn't, at least through seven games, as the Blazers are 6-1 and second in offensive rating (121.0), eighth in defensive rating (108.1) and second in net rating (+12.9). It's resulted in one of the best starts ever for Portland, this year's team entering rarefied air in the franchise's 56-year history. Since the Blazers' first season in 1970-71, they have gone 6-1 or better through their first seven games just eight times, according to StatHead.

Only one of those instances (1981-82) ended in Portland missing the postseason, finishing 42-40. Six of those years led to a playoff run, two of them including a division championship. Oh, and yeah, then there's that one season that climaxed in an NBA championship (1976-77), Portland's only title in history.

This doesn't mean the Blazers are destined to dance into June, or even make the playoffs — there's plenty of time, bad luck and general unforgiving nature of the regular season left for the wheels to fall of.

Not to mention the fact that, according to HoopsJunkie, Portland has the fourth hardest remaining schedule. This upcoming stretch of games probably has something to do with that.

Brutal slate

Nov 2, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija drives to the net in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one asterisk that can be placed next to Portland's hot start, it's the caliber of opponents faced. The Blazers' opponents this year are a combined 21-26. Wins over Luka Doncic's Los Angeles Lakers and Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets are nothing to scoff at, but the victories over the Utah Jazz (1-7), Sacramento Kings (1-7) and Phoenix Suns (1-5) aren't as convincing.

Of course, it's not Portland's fault its challengers have been so lackluster. The Blazers can't do anything but play who's next on the schedule. It is, however, the simple reality. Until now.

To say an uptick in competition awaits is an understatement. November's remaining schedule will decipher whether Portland's success is sustainable. By the end, the Blazers may emerge as legitimate contenders, or be labeled, unfairly, with the vacuous "frauds" tag.

First up is another date in Los Angeles with Doncic in NBA Cup action, followed by a return to the Rose City and a matchup against the miraculous Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Then it's a pair of consecutive evenings with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the (banged up) Oklahoma City Thunder.

A nice break against the Kings is next before a six-game road trip that features back-to-back bouts against Lamelo Ball and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks, and Lebron James and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Blazers have an opportunity to surface and gasp for air against the Milwaukie Bucks before arriving to New York.

The final three games of November are back at home against the Spurs, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Excluding the Kings and Bucks, the upcoming slate of foes is a combined 46-19. And they have to do it all — most likely — without Ja Morant.