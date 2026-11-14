2 Winners, 2 Losers in Blazers NBA Cup Victory vs. Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers are celebrating after a 120-107 win against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

The win was their first in NBA Cup group play and keeps their hopes alive to advance to the knockout stage. Here's a look at two winners and two losers from the matchup.

Winner: Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija grabs a rebound against the Sacramento Kings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avdija was brilliant for the Blazers against the Kings. He scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from downtown, and made all nine of his free-throw attempts.

There were concerns at the beginning of the season that Avdija would have to take a step back as an offensive creator, but the first 12 games have proven otherwise. He is only getting better as the season goes along and is serving as Portland's top scoring option, which will be crucial as the season continues.

Winner: Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard stands on the court during a free throw attempt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damian Lillard also was incredibly impactful on the offensive end of the floor, making 6 of 13 three-point attempts while also making all 11 of his free throws. As a team, the Blazers made 29 of 31 shots from the charity stripe on the road, which is a very impressive feat.

The team also made 17 of 42 three-pointers for just over 40 percent from beyond the arc. Those numbers are boosted because of Lillard and his contributions. Lillard has completely accepted the role he has with this new iteration of the Blazers, and it is leading to promising results out of the gate.

Loser: Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday dribbles the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jrue Holiday led the team with six turnovers, making him one of the losers in this matchup. On offense, he struggled to score, making just 2 of 7 shots from the field for six points in 27 minutes of action. If he kept the turnovers down, he probably wouldn't have been in this position, but it's something to keep an eye on in future games.

Loser: Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson dribbles the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoot Henderson continues to struggle early in the season. He made just 3 of 10 shots from the field for 11 points. He started off hot but struggled during his second-half minutes. There is still time for Henderson to turn a corner, especially with Ja Morant on the sidelines, but the longer he struggles, the less likely it becomes that he is part of the franchise's future.

The Blazers are back in action on Monday as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT inside the Target Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.