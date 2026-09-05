Ranking Every Current Blazers Contract From Best to Worst

In an offseason that featured a blockbuster trade surrounding a former NBA All-Star and All-NBA player, it is rather impressive where the Portland Trail Blazers sit financially.

With an active team salary of $191.8 million, ranked 19th in the league according to Spotrac, the Blazers and their current 15-man roster are around $8.3 million below the tax level, $16.9 million below the first apron and about $29.6 million below the second apron. Portland has no trade or buyout restrictions, and retains its non-taxpayer mid-level exception, worth just over $15 million.

It's a great place to be. The Blazers have decent cap flexibility and a trove of draft picks to entertain potential suitors. Not all contracts are created equally, however. Although Portland does not possess any terrible contracts, a hierarchy does emerge when tradeability, production and market value are considered.

Bold: Player Option - Underline: Team Option - Italic: Non-Guaranteed

PLAYER AGE 2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 2029-30 GTD. Ja Morant 27 $42,166,510 $44,886,930 $87,053,440 Jrue Holiday 36 $34,800,000 $37,200,000 $34,800,000 Shaedon Sharpe 23 $20,089,287 $21,696,429 $23,303,571 $24,910,713 $90,000,000 Toumani Camara 26 $18,080,358 $19,526,786 $20,973,214 $22,419,642 $81,000,000 Robert Williams 28 $14,000,000 $14,500,000 $15,000,000 $14,500,000 Scoot Henderson 22 $13,585,523 $13,585,523 Damian Lillard 36 $13,398,000 $14,104,000 $13,398,000 Deni Avdija 25 $13,125,000 $11,875,000 $25,000,000 Donovan Clingan 22 $7,519,920 $9,550,298 $7,519,920 Yang Hansen 21 $4,643,520 $4,864,920 $7,462,788 $4,643,520 Micah Potter 28 $2,801,346 $2,801,346 Vit Krejčí 26 $2,667,944 $3,005,085 Sidy Cissoko 22 $2,497,812 Jeremy Sochan 23 $2,449,421 $2,449,421 Branden Carlson 27 $2,449,421 $2,449,421 Team Totals $191,824,461 $181,209,448 $66,739,573 $47,330,355 $379,200,591

The best

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) holds the trophy after winning the three point contest during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deni Avdija

Arguably the best non-rookie contract in the league, Avdija’s ascent to All-Star status last season secured him a massive payday in the future. His $13.1 million salary this upcoming year is only 8% of the Blazers’ cap as Portland’s eighth-highest paid player.

Clearly Avdija's current deal is well under market value. For comparison, he is set to make less than Utah Jazz rookie Darryn Peterson, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Luke Kennard and the Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic. At some point the Blazers have to throw a bag his way, but for now they can enjoy the luxury of paying a cornerstone peanuts.

Damian Lillard

When the Milwaukee Bucks waived Lillard and stretched the remaining $113 million on his deal, it opened the door for the nine-time All-Star to sign at a discount to whichever team he chose. He was a hot commodity, reportedly pursued by big-market teams like the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Lakers and Heat.

Ultimately, Portland brought him home. Lillard returned to the Rose City on a three-year, $42 million contract. The $13.4 million he is receiving this year is the cheapest per-year rate since his fourth season in the league. Though Lillard retains a no-trade clause, it’s hard to imagine the organization would be interested in such a transaction. Even if Lillard’s All-Star days are over, it’s a fantastic price for one of the premier shooters in the NBA.

Toumani Camara

Quickly establishing himself as a durable two-way player, Camara’s four-year, $82 million extension is set to kick in this year. The former NBA All-Defensive second-team selection is an integral piece to the Blazers’ defensive scheme, often charged with guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player. Portland is getting its money’s worth, as the 6-foot-7 forward has missed only 12 regular season games across his career, playing all 82 games last year.

And though it’s not recommended, Camara’s contract is friendly enough that if the Blazers ever decide to trade him it should be fairly easy to do so.

Donovan Clingan

The first rookie contract on our list, Clingan is owed just $7.5 million this year. For a starting center, that’s an absolute steal. Averaging 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 blocks per game last season -- while playing 77 games -- Clingan’s production far exceeds his contract.

An elite rim protector, Clingan’s value grows with the expected defensive deficiencies in the backcourt. The UConn product is crucial for the Blazers this year, and likely for years to come.

Robert Williams III

Williams’ three-year, $44 million extension is a bargain. His defensive prowess is unmistakable -- at his peak, the 28-year-old center was an NBA All-Defensive second-team selection, averaging nearly a double-double and 2.2 blocks per game back in the 2021-22 season.

But that was five seasons ago. Since then, Williams has appeared in less than 37% (120/328) of regular season games. His 59-game campaign last year was the most he’s played since that All-Defensive year, and even then he appeared in only 61 regular season games, the most of his career.

His biggest weakness is availability. The Blazers took this into account. His extension is fully guaranteed at $14 million this season, while the second year of his deal is just $5 million guaranteed and the third year is entirely non-guaranteed. However, the second and third years become fully guaranteed if he plays 50 games.

That sounds fair for both sides, and his guaranteed money this season is around what’s expected for back-up centers.

The OK

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoot Henderson

There’s not a whole lot to be happy or upset about regarding Henderson’s contract. If anything, it’s disappointing the former No. 3 overall pick is in this position, while many of his contemporaries have inked themselves major deals. In a different (more efficient) world, Henderson would be signing a five-year, $251.9 million rookie scale extension.

Unfortunately, we don’t live in that world. There’s a decent chance the Oct. 19 extension deadline passes and Henderson remains without a deal. If so, he enters the summer of 2027 a restricted free agent, where Portland is positioned to hold all the leverage, barring an unexpected breakout season.

As for now, his current salary is around what most front offices pay a back-up point guard.

Yang Hansen

This isn’t a slight toward Yang or his development, but rather that rookie contracts are hard to judge when the player in question falls out of the rotation. That’s not Yang’s fault. It was clear the 7-foot-1, 270-pound big man from China was not ready to contribute immediately, nor was he expected to.

He was always viewed as a project, which is why 43-games played at seven minutes per game does not really raise eyebrows. His contract only falls under this section due to his lack of exposure. If the Blazers desire to deal Yang, potential is at the center of the sale, not production. That is a bit harder to sell.

Jrue Holiday

At 36-years-old and entering his 18th season, it is hard to ignore Holiday’s age, especially at $34.8 million this year, 21.1% of Portland’s cap. The Blazers’ second-highest paid player, Holiday is expected to shoulder much of the perimeter defensive responsibilities alongside Camara, while his points per game likely takes a dip.

It’s highly probable Holiday picks up his player option for the 2027-28 season when the time comes, raising his yearly salary to $37.2 million. Holiday has proven his value, but that is a lot of change to dedicate to an aging guard.

Ja Morant

This placement might look really silly come April. Morant is a box-office talent, worth the price of admission alone when he’s healthy. Once an MVP candidate, All-Star and All-NBA second-team selection, Morant’s stock has fallen drastically the last few years. From off-court controversies to a lack of availability, the Memphis Grizzlies opted to move in a new direction, discarding the most captivating asset the franchise has had this century.

Eating 25% of Portland’s cap, Morant’s acquisition is not without risk, even if there is a ton of upside. Long term, the Blazers are fine, but it will sting if the highest-paid player over the next two years rarely sees the floor. 79 games across the last three seasons doesn’t inspire much confidence. If – and it’s a big if – Morant can stay relatively healthy, few are going to care about his contract, celebrating his resurgence instead.

Shaedon Sharpe

It was viewed positively around the league and received warmly by fans when Sharpe signed his four-year $90 million rookie extension. Missing a large chunk of last season, concern grew but a career-high in scoring assuaged those feelings, and made it easier to excuse Sharpe’s poor postseason performance as inexperience.

Then the poor guy tore the meniscus in his right knee, casting a dreary cloud over the 23-year-old athletic marvel. Injuries have plagued Sharpe throughout his young career, making it difficult to retain a positive outlook on his overall trajectory. He is likely to miss the majority of the upcoming season after playing in just 50 regular season games last year. The NBA is filled with stories about athletic guards falling victim to their knees; Portland can only hope Sharpe is able to avoid that fate.

The uninspired

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jeremy Sochan during his time with the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This category is not meant to reflect negatively on Micah Potter, Vit Krejčí, Sidy Cissoko, Branden Carlson and Jeremy Sochan. Again, there are no bad contracts in Portland.

Given the benefit of the doubt, a few of these guys may blossom into contributing members off the bench. But for now, they are just the type of contracts a team uses to fill out its roster. Nothing wrong with that, but nothing to excite the masses either.