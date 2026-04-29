3 Head Coach Replacements That Should Already Be on Blazers' Radar

The Portland Trail Blazers need to solidify their head coach position this offseason with Tiago Splitter's status up in the air following their playoff elimination to the San Antonio Spurs.

While Splitter helped the Blazers win 42 games and clinch the No. 7 seed, resulting in the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2021, there is reason to believe he could be replaced by someone who is preferred by new owner Tom Dundon.

Here's a look at three possible head coaches the Blazers should look at if they were to move on from Splitter.

Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bringing Ime Udoka back to his hometown of Portland would be a massive statement of intent from Tom Dundon. Udoka has a proven track record of transforming young, underperforming rosters into defensive juggernauts almost overnight, as seen in both Boston and Houston.

For a Blazers team that has historically struggled to find a defensive identity, Udoka’s scheme and accountability-first culture would provide the structural backbone necessary to compete in a crowded Western Conference. His ability to maximize versatile wings could finally unlock the full potential of Portland's current core.

Udoka has been rumored to be on the hot seat with the Rockets, especially if they lose in five games to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. If he's let go, he might become a top candidate for the Blazers in their head coaching search.

Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

If the Blazers want to prioritize a player's coach who excels at individual development, Jamahl Mosley is the gold standard.

In Orlando, Mosley has been credited with fostering an elite culture while turning high-lottery picks into polished, winning players. His coaching philosophy centers on "competitive joy" and defensive connectivity, both of which was missing during the Blazers' recent rebuilding years.

Hiring Mosley would signify a shift toward a long-term, sustainable winning culture, moving away from the quick fix mentality and focusing on high-IQ, team-oriented basketball.

Mosley has been rumored to be exiting the Magic at the end of the season after failing to make it out of the first round in five seasons in Orlando. However, his adjustments have helped the Magic earn a 3-1 advantage against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons. He might end up staying in Orlando if the Magic can pull off the upset, but if he is available, the Blazers should consider.

Sean Sweeney, San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs assistant head coach Sean Sweeney signals to players during the second half. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Having just seen his impact firsthand in the playoffs, the Blazers are well aware of Spurs associate head coach Sean Sweeney's tactical brilliance. As a lead assistant under Gregg Popovich and previously Jason Kidd, Sweeney has earned a reputation as a defensive coordinator mastermind.

He was the architect behind the aggressive defensive schemes that propelled the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and has been instrumental in the Spurs' recent tactical evolution.

Bringing Sweeney in would give Portland a fresh, modern coaching perspective and a coach who knows exactly how to game-plan against the West’s elite scorers.