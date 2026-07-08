Blazers Depth Chart Projections After Ja Morant Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers are making some changes to their team going into the upcoming season, most notably at the point guard spot with Ja Morant is coming over from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here's a look at where the team currently sits with its depth chart with a few more free agency moves coming down the line:

Point Guard

Damian Lillard watches his teammates during warm ups before the Trail Blazers play against the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson

The Blazers have three viable starters at the point guard spot: Lillard, Holiday, and Henderson. Only one of them is likely to start, and it's hard to imagine Lillard coming off the bench, even after coming off of a torn Achilles.

Lillard was averaging 24.9 points per game in the 2024-25 campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks. He still has the ability to be one of the league's top scorers. Portland should run a good chunk of its offense through him, even as he approaches his age-36 season.

Holiday is also expected to be immersed in Portland's plans, given that he is still a strong defender. Holiday made 51 starts for the Blazers last season, and new head coach Micah Nori explained that he should be a big part of the team's backcourt plans.

“I know a lot of people think that these are going to be chain-reaction trades — and who knows how it is going to go, but Jrue Holiday is a big part of what we’ve got going,” Nori said via The Athletic insider Jason Quick.

“And I just want to let him know that I’m going to continue putting him in positions to be successful, and that he’s earned the right to talk to me about what he is comfortable doing.”

As for Henderson, he could be the odd guard out. He is approaching the final year of his contract, but he still has a lot of value to bring to the Blazers. He came off the bench last season upon his return from injury, and that should be his role for the upcoming season, assuming he's still on the roster.

The Blazers could look to trade him before the start of the season to acquire more help on the wing, which the team sorely needs.

Shooting Guard

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands on the court following the game against the Charlotte Hornets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja Morant, Shaedon Sharpe

It's rare for teams to start two guards who are 6-2, but that might be the case for Portland this season. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Blazers view both Lillard and Morant as starters going into the season. They could form a dynamic offensive duo, though they could face some shortcomings on the defensive end of the floor.

This makes Shaedon Sharpe the potential sixth man for the Blazers. Sharpe made 42 starts for the Blazers this past season, averaging a career-high 20.8 points per game. This new role could make him one of the best bench scorers in the league, but it will definitely require a big transition from the fifth-year guard.

Small Forward

Toumani Camara reacts toward a fan during the first half while attending the Portland Fire and Los Angeles Sparks game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toumani Camara, Sidy Cissoko

The Blazers will need some strong defense from the wings to make up for their potential small backcourt. Enter Toumani Camara, who is one of the best defensive wings in the league. Camara had a chance to be on the All-Defensive Team this past season but ultimately came up short. He started all 82 games for the Blazers in the 2025-26 campaign, and that should remain the same for the upcoming season.

The Blazers should also rely on Sidy Cissoko to be a big part of the team's wing rotation. Cissoko was on a two-way contract at the start of last year, but he worked his way towards receiving a new deal from the team. Cissoko's versatility should make him a popular player off the bench for Nori and his coaching staff as they look for answers from the second unit.

Power Forward

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija during the second half of game five. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deni Avdija, Vit Krejci

Deni Avdija was one of the most improved players in the league last season, becoming an All-Star for the Blazers. His ascent toward becoming a No. 1 option helped Portland become a playoff team, though they were eliminated in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs went on to win the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Avdija's offense will have to adjust a bit with Morant and Lillard both on the floor, but Portland should still have him as a focal point of their offensive flow.

The Blazers should also look for more from Vit Krejci, who was acquired in the midseason trade from the Atlanta Hawks. Krejci was expected to help the Blazers improve their three-point attack, which ranked toward the bottom of the league. However, he made just over 30 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in 19 appearances down the stretch in the regular season.

Perhaps a full offseason in Portland will make Krejci feel more comfortable as his presence will be needed to help the Blazers with their spacing in the second unit.

Center

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III, Yang Hansen, Branden Carlson

The Blazers should have an established one-two punch at the center position, with Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III leading the way. Clingan was the team's starting center last season and took some big strides as a second-year player. This is a big year for Clingan, as he is eligible to sign his first long-term deal with the Blazers next summer, so he will look to be on his A game.

Portland also gave a massive stamp of approval to Robert Williams III, who signed a new three-year contract to be the team's backup big man.

With Clingan and Williams locked in as the top two centers, second-year pro Yang Hansen likely won't see the floor much during his 2026-27 campaign. Yang is still a raw prospect, but the Blazers hope he can keep growing into the vision of the player they picked in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

As for Carlson, he is the lone outside signing the Blazers have made this offseason. It's unclear what his role will be, but it's hard to imagine him getting a ton of playing time with three centers firmly ahead of him in the depth chart.