Who Makes the Rotation? Predicting the Blazers' Top 10 Players

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build their 10-man rotation for the upcoming season.

Here's a look at who head coach Micah Nori can rely on for the upcoming year.

Starting PG: Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard attends the game between the Portland Fire and the Las Vegas Aces. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It should be no surprise that Damian Lillard will be the team's starting point guard when he returns to the court next season. Lillard is arguably the greatest player in Blazers franchise history. Although he is 36 years old coming off of a torn Achilles injury, he still has the makings of being one of the best at his position in the league.

Starting SG: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands on the court following the game against the Charlotte Hornets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers wanted Lillard to have someone to bounce off of in the backcourt that could help with creation, and Ja Morant does exactly that. While it was a surprise to see the Blazers acquire Morant in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, he is expected to have a significant role in building the offensive nucleus for Portland this season.

Starting SF: Toumani Camara

Toumani Camara reacts toward a fan during the first half while attending the Portland Fire and Los Angeles Sparks game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Camara started every game for the Blazers last season, and it's a role he should expect to find himself in again next season. Camara is coming off a year in which he averaged 13 points while grabbing 5.1 rebounds per game. He is viewed as one of the best defensive wings in the league, and with the team's undersized backcourt, his presence will only be more necessary for the team.

Starting PF: Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija during the second half of game five. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avdija was the Blazers' leading scorer last season, as he became an All-Star for the first time in his career. His role will look different in the upcoming season, with Lillard and Morant playing alongside him, but the Blazers will definitely continue to count on him as a focal point in the offense. Avdija's ability to drive into the lane and score on all three levels will be important for Portland this season.

Starting C: Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan high fives teammates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clingan really came into his own during his second season in the league, averaging a double-double with 12.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Clingan started 77 games for the Blazers last season, and he should remain a full-time starter again this year. While the Blazers have Yang Hansen in the wings and Robert Williams III signed to a new deal, Clingan is still the franchise center for Portland.

Backup PG: Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the introduction of Lillard and Morant, Jrue Holiday will receive a slight demotion to the second unit. Nori expressed how important Holiday is to the team, so he should be expected to get minutes coming off the bench when Lillard or Morant need a breather.

Backup SG: Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson warms up before game four. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson is a former No. 3 overall pick who still has a lot of potential to show. He only played 30 games last season due to injury, but finished the year healthy and even made his mark during the playoffs in five games against the San Antonio Spurs.

Henderson started every game and averaged 15 points per game while making 46.4 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He definitely will have a chance to earn playing time with the Blazers, but it is a very crowded backcourt, so he will have to step up his game if he wants to see the court.

Backup SF: Shaedon Sharpe

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe walks off the court. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shaedon Sharpe is in a similar boat to Henderson as someone whose role will be compromised due to the team's decision to acquire Morant. Sharpe still has a lot of potential, given that he is only 23 years old. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 20.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while making 42 starts for the Blazers.

His role is likely going to take a bit of a hit this season, but it's a sign that Portland's depth in the backcourt is very strong.

Backup PF: Sidy Cissoko

Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko lines up a shot in the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Nori decides to go with a nine-man rotation, Sidy Cissoko will probably be the odd man out. There is an argument to be made for someone else to be in the spot, like Vitt Krejci or Matisse Thybulle. Krejci is on a partially guaranteed contract, and Thybulle has yet to re-sign with the Blazers, so Cissoko takes this spot for now.

His defense should be something the Blazers lean on at points throughout the year, and it should be welcomed in a second unit that lacks a bit of size. At 6'6", Cissoko can guard multiple positions and is seen as someone that can sub in for Camara when he needs to take a break.

Backup C: Robert Williams III

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III greets fans as he walks toward the court. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams signed a three-year contract this offseason to remain with the Blazers as their backup center behind Clingan. His rim protection will be important for the Blazers to utilize.

It will be intriguing to see how much Williams splits time with second-year pro Yann Hansen. The fact that Portland signed Williams to a multi-year deal in free agency suggests that he will be getting a bulk of the backup center minutes.