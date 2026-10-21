5 Burning Questions: Blazers Open Season vs. Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers are officially moving into the regular season as they take on Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns at the Moda Center.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since the Blazers beat the Suns in Phoenix during the Play-In Tournament back in April.

To learn more about the Suns' offseason and what they're up to leading into tonight's game, we spoke with Phoenix Suns On SI publisher Donnie Druin.

What's the biggest change with the Suns from last year to this one?

Phoenix Suns forward Miles Bridges poses for a photo on Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns essentially swapped three-point shooting for paint presence. Phoenix dealt Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale for Miles Bridges while also moving up in the draft for Koa Peat. The hope is the Suns can be better around the rim, though offloading two of their best three-point shooters will be a tough task to replace. Continuity should help, though this team will be more inside-focused.

What are you expecting from Devin Booker this season?

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker poses for a photo on Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Booker told reporters he wanted to be more aggressive, which would be preferred. The Suns have tried to turn him into a point guard, and while Booker is certainly best with the ball in his hands, he's stronger when he's allowed to attack downhill as more of a shooting guard. I'd expect Booker to transition from less of a facilitator and more of an attacker.

What is one thing people should know about the Suns that cannot be found in a box score?

Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro poses for a photo on Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns are being forced to gamble with their starting center position thanks to Mark Williams' injury. Phoenix will likely start Oso Ighodaro in Portland, though he and Khaman Maluach are still extremely young. Losing Williams' consistency and experience is big to start a season, and the Suns' starting center spot is their biggest question mark in the starting lineup, by far.

If the Suns were to beat the Blazers, what would be the reason why?

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green against the Portland Trail Blazers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phoenix is able to maximize their three-point shot. Their play in the paint should expectedly grow, though if key guys such as Booker and Bridges can hit their open shots from deep, that will create a massively balanced attack that Portland might not be able to keep pace with.

What’s your score prediction for the game?

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'll take the Blazers here at home, 117-111.

Tip-off between the Suns and Blazers scheduled for 7 pm PT. Fans can watch the game on the Rip City Television Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.