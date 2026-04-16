Blazers Play-In Win Comes at a Price

The Portland Trail Blazers secured a hard-fought playoff berth on Tuesday night with a 114-110 victory against the Phoenix Suns.

While the locker room celebrated a return to the postseason, the front office was busy closing a trade that has been open for nearly five years.

By qualifying for the playoffs, the Blazers officially sent their 2026 first-round pick to the Chicago Bulls. Here is the tactical breakdown of how a trade from 2021 just cost Portland a selection in one of the deepest draft classes in recent memory.

Looking Back at the Trade

An August 2021 trade involving the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls will finally be complete this summer after the Blazers officially moved out of the lottery, since the pick they agreed to send to the Windy City was lottery-protected. Portland has been in the lottery every year since the trade. Here's a look at the deal:

Portland acquired: Larry Nance Jr.

Chicago acquired: Derrick Jones Jr. and a protected first-round pick from Portland.

Cleveland acquired: Lauri Markkanen.

The pick sent to Chicago was lottery protected through 2028. This meant that as long as Portland missed the playoffs, they kept their pick. The Blazers underwent a multi-year rebuild following the Damian Lillard era, the pick failed to convey in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

By beating the Suns in the Play-In Tournament to secure the No. 7 seed, the Blazers moved out of the lottery, finally satisfying the conditions to send the pick to Chicago.

Why This Matters

While losing a mid-first-round pick is a sting, the resolution of this trade actually unlocks significant strategic flexibility for general manager Joe Cronin this summer.

Freedom from the Stepien Rule

The NBA's Stepien Rule prevents teams from being without a first-round pick in consecutive future drafts. Because Portland's debt to Chicago was floating, the Blazers were legally restricted from trading many of their future first-round picks.

Now that the 2026 pick is gone, Portland has "clear title" to its 2028, 2029, and 2030 first-rounders. This makes them much more capable in the trade market this offseason.

Roster Congestion Relief

With the emergence of Donovan Clingan as a franchise center of the future and Deni Avdija's All-Star campaign, the Blazers are transitioning into the next stage of their rebuild. Adding another young prospect late in the lottery might have crowded a rotation that already features young guards like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

The Deep 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 class is considered to be an elite draft. While the Blazers lose out on a lottery-level talent, they still hold their second-round assets and could potentially use their newly unlocked future firsts to trade back into the late first round if a specific target falls to them.

Our Take

The 2021 trade is finally off the books. Portland enters the 2026 offseason with a playoff appearance under its belt and full control over its future draft capital.

However, losing out on a draft pick in this year's class could be a missed opportunity, so they will have to double down on the young players they have in the building.