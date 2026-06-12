5 Players Blazers Can Sign Under $5 Million

The Portland Trail Blazers have a very important free agency period coming up because they don't have any selections in the 2026 NBA draft.

New owner Tom Dundon has wanted to cut costs, so the Blazers should be looking at players that won't break the bank. Here's a look at five players that they could sign for less than $5 million in the upcoming season.

Blake Wesley

Portland Trail Blazers guard Blake Wesley warms up before a game against the Indiana Pacers. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Blazers really like what Wesley had to bring to the table in his first season in Portland. Unfortunately, the fourth-year guard out of Notre Dame spent most of his season on the sidelines with a broken foot that he suffered back in November. The injury held Wesley out for most of the season, but he still managed to make 31 appearances for Portland, averaging 4.8 points per game.

Given Wesley's experience with the roster and the organization, there is a good chance he could return to the Blazers on a one-year minimum deal.

Jett Howard

Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Howard is a former lottery pick that did not live up to expectations in his first three seasons with the Orlando Magic. Howard has a lot of potential, but his market is likely very slim given the fact that he has averaged 4.5 points per game throughout his career.

Howard is a low-risk, high-reward option for a team like the Blazers that could benefit from his three-point potential. While Howard shot worse than 30 percent from beyond the arc in his first two seasons in the league, he bumped up his average last season to 37.2 percent, which should help Portland out if he was given the opportunity.

Matisse Thybulle

Matisse Thybulle shoots the ball during warm ups before the Trail Blazers play against the Brooklyn Nets. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Thybulle's market could fluctuate between that $5 million to $10 million mark. His last contract with the Blazers was for three years and just over $33 million. He could get a contract similar to that in free agency, but given that he has only played in 45 games in the last two seasons, he might be due for a minimum contract.

If Thybulle's market shrinks, the Blazers might swoop in and offer him another one-year deal.

Kevin Love

Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Love is in the twilight of his career, but he still managed to carve out a role with the Utah Jazz after being traded to Salt Lake City by the Miami Heat. Love may not play next season in the league, but a one-year deal with his hometown team could be in the cards.

Love grew up in Lake Oswego, Oregon, which is less than 20 minutes from the Moda Center. A homecoming could be the perfect cap to a Hall of Fame career.

Drew Eubanks

Sacramento Kings forward-center Drew Eubanks warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Eubanks spent two seasons with the Blazers from 2022-23 and started 28 games in his final season with the team. Since leaving the Blazers, Eubanks has bounced around the Western Conference, playing for the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, and Sacramento Kings.

He could come back to Portland and fill in as a third center behind Donovan Clingan and Yang Hansen if they are unable to re-sign Robert Williams III.