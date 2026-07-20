Lakers Sign Matisse Thybulle: What's Next for Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers roster is making some changes after not signing Matisse Thybulle in free agency.

ESPN insider Shams Charania is the first to report on Thybulle's new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Free agent forward Matisse Thybulle has agreed on one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/h1JCsx1e6h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2026

Thybulle Joins Lakers, Forcing Blazers to Pivot

The move comes as a slight surprise, considering that the Blazers showed interest in bringing Thybulle back. New head coach Micah Nori spoke with Thybulle shortly after taking the job. With free agency officially three weeks in and Portland still waiting to sign him to a new deal, it allowed Los Angeles to swoop in and add him on a new contract.

The Blazers still have some roster spots open that they can use to find Thybulle's replacement.

Now that Thybulle is signing with the Lakers, Portland has 14 roster spots filled, leaving them with one vacancy. In training camp, teams often like to have an open roster spot for flexibility purposes, as it allows them to go in a different direction later in the season.

Earlier in the offseason, Portland traded for Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant while signing Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson and claiming Indiana Pacers forward Micah Potter off waivers.

Given where the roster is, it would make sense for the Blazers to utilize that 15th roster spot for a wing.

The Blazers Need a Wing to Replace Thybulle

The Blazers' roster construction is currently out of balance. Morant joining the team gives the Blazers four guards under 6-4, while the additions of Potter and Carlson give Portland six players 6-9 or taller. There is a lack of wing size on the roster, which the Blazers could use a little bit more to give them better defensive versatility on the perimeter.

Thybulle's value to the roster is his ability to defend multiple positions. While he struggled to stay healthy, playing in just 45 games over the past two seasons with the Blazers, there is still a need on the roster to add a defensive specialist.

Options are running out in free agency as players are looking to sign with their new teams ahead of the 2026-27 season. However, veterans like former Blazers forward Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey could fit the team as that missing piece to the puzzle. They could also take a flyer on a young player looking for a fresh start, like Patrick Baldwin Jr. or MarJon Beauchamp.