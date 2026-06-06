How Tom Dundon's Saving Could Cost Blazers

It's been only two months since Tom Dundon took over as the official new owner of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Changes have been rampant since Dundon took over and not in a good way. Most of his tenure so far has been defined by a desire to cut costs in any way, shape or form. The narrative that the Blazers are a cheap organization is not what Portland should be looking for ahead of a head coaching search and free agency.

"Every organization needs an identity, and new Portland Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon has given his an undesirable one," Bleacher Report contributor Grant Hughes wrote.

"They're the biggest cheapskates in the league, and even the most efficiency-obsessed, bottom-line thinkers have to concede that his approach will come with costs that could outweigh the literal savings.

"... Top players, coaches and training staff are already aware of Dundon's reputation, and they'll steer themselves toward organizations that are willing to spend before they consider the Blazers. This is going to impact free agency, the draft and every other aspect of building a quality franchise."

Dundon Needs to Change Blazers' Reputation

Tom Dundon is introduced during the first half during a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The start of Dundon's tenure was positive because they were able to end a five-year playoff drought and qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2021. The Blazers were facing uncertainty regarding their playoff berth, but a strong end to the season, led by head coach Tiago Splitter, put them in position to make the postseason.

However, the Blazers' success has almost been completely overshadowed by Dundon's decisions to lay off a decent-sized group of employees to cut costs and deny two-way players travel to Phoenix during the team's all-important Play-In Tournament game.

Splitter was only hired on an interim basis after Chauncey Billups was arrested by the FBI just one game into the season, so the Brazilian coach still needs to be appointed by his new boss, but he hasn't done so even a month into their offseason.

News surrounding the Blazers' head coaching search has quieted over the past couple of weeks, but with the NBA draft inching closer, Portland might be nearing a decision. The Blazers don't have any draft picks currently in this year's draft, but they could trade into the draft using one of their many future selections.

Dundon has the opportunity to erase all of the questionable decisions he has made with a strong free agency and draft, but the reputation he is building is not an attractive one for free agents and future draft picks.

It's up to him to do a 180 and give the Blazers reason for optimism by building a winner the fans would be proud to support.