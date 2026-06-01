Blazers Offseason Priority List: Who’s Gone, Who’s Staying, and Who Could Be Added

The Portland Trail Blazers are restructuring their roster to try and find the best ways to improve going into the 2026 offseason.

It will be tricky putting the puzzle together, but the Blazers will find a way.

Here's a look at what to expect from the Blazers in the offseason:

Who's Gone?

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III enters Moda Center to play against the LA Clippers. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The following Blazers are free agents this offseason:

Matisse Thybulle

Robert Williams III

Blake Wesley

Caleb Love (RFA)

There is a realistic chance for the Blazers to bring back all four of these guys, but there is also a good chance that won't be the case. Thybulle is a 3-and-D wing that many teams will be interested in acquiring in free agency this offseason, while Williams provides the necessary size to be a strong backup in the league.

These two are the least likeliest of the four to make a return to Portland given the likely interest from other teams in free agency. With zero draft picks currently coming in, the Blazers will have the space to bring them back, but there are still several factors to consider.

Without a head coach, the Blazers are still wary about the direction they are going in. Once they solidify who will lead them moving forward, it will help determine which free agents would want to return. If the Blazers retain Tiago Splitter, Thybulle and Williams are far more likely to come back as it signals a desire to keep the momentum from last season going.

Who's Staying?

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija during the second half of game five. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Jrue Holiday, Jerami Grant, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Scoot Henderson, Damian Lillard, Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan, Kris Murray and Yang Hansen all have guaranteed money coming their way from the Blazers next season. However, that doesn't mean all 10 will be back.

Without question, Camara, Lillard, Avdija and Clingan will be back with the Blazers next season. Yang is also likely to return, but the departure of assistant general manager Mike Schmitz takes away a staunch supporter of his in the front office.

As for Holiday, Grant, Sharpe, Henderson and Murray, they are the prime trade chips the Blazers will use if they wanted to make a potential deal. The Blazers are possibly a team to watch in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, and that would cost them several of the players listed above.

The Blazers have shown a willingness to be aggressive with new owner Tom Dundon, so a trade could very well happen, even if it isn't for Giannis. It would be a surprise to see all 10 players with guaranteed contracts all on the roster next season.

Who Can Be Added?

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Blazers can go big with a swing at Giannis, but they are more likely to make some marginal moves, especially when it comes to 3-point shooting.

Players like Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III and Detroit Pistons guard Duncan Robinson could all make sense for the Blazers if the right deal presented itself.

The Blazers should be looking far and wide for any possible upgrades, making this an intriguing offseason for Portland.