Scoot Henderson and the Blazers Conundrum

Though not a total abject failure, the marriage between point guard Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers has been far from a resounding success. It’s not sacrilege to observe that Henderson hasn’t quite fulfilled the expectations he entered the league with as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

An inefficient shooter and below-average defender, Henderson’s underwhelming play is accentuated when compared to his contemporaries, especially those drafted after him, such as Amen and Ausar Thompson, Cason Wallace and Keyonte George. Add in Victor Wembenyama and Brandon Miller and it’s disingenuous to state Henderson’s current status is higher than any of them.

Aside from Wallace, since the Thunder are, well, the Thunder, each of the aforementioned names greatly shifted the trajectories of their franchise or have at least cemented themselves as cornerstones for the foreseeable future. Henderson has not done that. An organization with unwavering belief in their 22-year-old point guard does not trade for two former All-Stars at the same position in the offseason.

His tenure, on the surface, has simply fallen flat. There’s been flashes, notably this past postseason, becoming the youngest player in team history to score at least 30 points in a playoff game, but this is a guy that was compared to Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant on draft night. And he was seemingly deemed too valuable to trade for a win-now piece to pair alongside a then 33-year-old Damian Lillard, who was coming off the best scoring campaign of his career (32.2 ppg).

He was, at the time, the youngest American basketball player to ever turn pro when he reclassified and signed with the G League Ignite at only 17. Considering that he is entering his sixth season as a professional basketball player, taking into account his two years with the Ignite, there is fair concern whether he will ever blossom into the genuine superstar pundits once believed he would become.

It takes two

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (0) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the first half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers, however, are not absolved of blame. They proposed, though never quite treated Henderson as a wife should be. It is incredible to draft the replacement of one of the best point guards this century, and the best point guard in Blazers’ history, only to start him less than a third of the regular season games he’s played. The puzzle of roster construction never felt like a search for pieces that fit around and with Henderson.

Retaining a high-volume shooter to share the backcourt with, acquiring an injury-prone center who peaked in his third year and re-signing Jerami Grant to a ridiculous (yes, even then) five-year $160 million deal don’t really feel like decisions made with Henderson at the forefront.

Now, some may claim that Henderson will benefit from Morant’s introduction along with Lillard’s return. That’s bologna. He could learn from the two, perhaps even perform well alongside them, but the best way to get better at basketball is, shockingly, by playing a lot basketball. Sharing touches with two high-usage players and fighting for minutes isn’t conducive to maximizing development.

But let me be clear: I do not hate the Blazers’ personnel decisions. The team is better from the moves made this offseason, but it is hard not to feel for Henderson. It’s a continued lack of faith in an individual they have always seemed hesitant to fully invest in. They have seemingly operated from a stance of hoping he would get better, instead of actually driving that development.

Looking deeper

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson dribbles the ball during the first half against Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of development, Henderson’s is not so black and white. His shooting splits are slowly creeping upward, even if they are still below the desired benchmark and well below the league average at his position.

The real area of concern is his effectiveness near the rim -- he has little problem getting there, it’s finishing that’s the issue. Per Cleaning The Glass, Henderson across his career has ranked in at least the 74th percentile for point guards in shots within four feet of the basket; it’s the 25th percentile mark in accuracy that is glaring.

If he can get better in that aspect, things will really get interesting, because even at the mediocre success rate, it is clear he frazzles defenses. In his sophomore campaign he was in the 72nd percentile relative to his position in shooting foul percentage, per Cleaning the Glass, which is the number of shot attempts he was fouled on. Last season, he was in the 88th percentile in drawing non-shooting fouls. It wasn’t a fluke either. He was in the 84th percentile his rookie year and 72nd percentile his sophomore year.

The dude clearly is a threat off the dribble and teams struggle playing him clean. And when they do he blows by and gets to the rack. He just needs to do himself a favor and capitalize on those rim opportunities. However, despite his inefficiency, there is certified evidence across Henderson’s career that the Blazers are better when he is on the court.

In his second year, Portland scored 6.9 points per 100 possessions more with Henderson on the court, ranking him in the 92nd percentile of all players, according to Cleaning The Glass. Last season, the Blazers had +2.9 efficiency differential with Henderson on the court, which was 3.9 points per 100 possessions better than when Henderson was on the bench. These numbers may seem miniscule, but it adds up.

The +2.9 mark equates to a 48 win team, per Cleaning The Glass, which is 10 wins better than how Portland played without Henderson. That's right -- when Henderson is off the floor, the Blazers play like a below .500 team. And though Henderson catches eyes for his play in transition, the half-court on/off efficiency numbers swing in his favor as well.

Looking a bit more macro, it is not surprising that the Blazers’ highest efficiency lineups over the last two years include Henderson. Portland’s best regular season lineup last year was Henderson, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan, per Cleaning The Glass. Across an admittedly small sample size, the lineup scored 120.8 points per 100 possessions and posted a +12.4 efficiency differential, ranked in the 76th percentile compared to all lineups with at least 100 possessions. The defense stood firm too, allowing 108.4 points per possessions, placing them in the 75th percentile.

Frankly, it is a bit bizarre that while the advanced stats are not in love with Henderson individually, it is indisputable that he has a substantial impact as part of a whole. The numbers are not misleading, either; they just help paint a picture that cannot be fully appreciated via traditional stats alone. It is easy to get caught up in box scores and forego digging deeper.

But the depths we traveled to cannot prevent an uncertain future for Henderson. Even with Sharpe’s injury, he’s still part of an overcrowed backcourt with dudes objectively better than him. That is not to say he couldn't surpass some of them this year, though it is honestly unlikely, barring some sort of extended injury to the rotation.

His name will float around in trade rumors, and he will be asked about it. Nobody would be thrilled over losing their job, but since he’s a professional basketball player, he’ll be expected to behave as if it doesn’t upset him. A divorce could be imminent, and it unfortunately might just be the best option for both sides.