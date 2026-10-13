Who to Watch for in Blazers Preseason Bout Against Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers hit the road for the first time this preseason to face the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. It is the first of a two-game road trip to California as Portland, who is 2-0 in the preseason, closes out the prep stretch before its opening night matchup against the Phoenix Suns at home on Oct. 21.

The Blazers closed out last year's regular season with a 122-110 home victory against the Kings. In fact, Portland went a perfect 4-0 against the Pacific Divison's worst team. While Portland enjoyed a revival year in which they made the postseason for the first time in five years, Sacramento ate 60 losses en route to tying with the Utah Jazz for last place in the Western Conference.

These are two teams in vastly different positions. The Blazers are searching to build upon a joyous campaign with the new exciting additions of Damian Lillard and Ja Morant. The Kings, meanwhile, are looking at another trip to the lottery, hoping that some team out there decides to take on Domantas Sabonis' exorbitant contract in the process.

There isn't much to learn from this matchup, but there are definitely some players to keep an eye on.

Ja time?

Oct 7, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant shoots the ball over Golden State Warriors forward Dalen Terry during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Ja Morant's arrival to Portland, eyes around the league have been waiting to see whether the 27-year-old point guard looks anything like his All-NBA former self.

He hasn't so far. There's plenty of explanations, like the fact that he's dealt with injuries the last few years and is simply working off some expected rust, or that he's adjusting to a new system and teammates. The sky isn't falling, and it'd be incredibly silly to throw the "washed" tag on him, or believe that he is poised to be a negative asset in the regular season.

Still, he hasn't wowed like some Rip City faithful may have hoped for by now. Against the Golden State Warriors he finished with eight points, five assists, four turnovers and two steals in 19 minutes, shooting 3-for-8 from the field. His performance against the London Lions was a bit better, registering five points, five assists, one turnover and three steals in 13 minutes, going 2-for-6 overall and 1-for-2 from 3-point range.

Maybe a more complete game is in store against the Kings.

“The one thing we have challenged him to do… is continue to attack the paint,” Blazers head coach Micah Nori said. “With him going to the paint, getting back to old Ja, if you will, like he was three, four years ago, and then as he gets in there, he can get wherever he wants to go. Those decisions is going to come a little clearer.”

Efficient Avdija

Oct 7, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija shoots the ball over Golden State Warriors forward Dalen Terry during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the summer and entering training camp, there were concerns regarding former All-Star Deni Avdija's fit alongside Damian Lillard and Morant. They don't feel as pressing now.

Avdija's simply played very well, specifically shooting wise. He had 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting overall and 3-for-6 on 3-pointers against the Warriors. He scored just nine points against the Lions, but missed just one of his four shots and made his lone 3-point attempt, adding five rebounds and four assists while posting a team-high +44.

Nori's had plenty of conversations with Avdija and his role in the offense, and he's told Avdija that Lillard and Morant's gravity is going to create easier opportunites for him. So far, Nori's been proven right. Hard to imagine that doesn't continue against the Kings, but whether Avdija can continue his effective play remains intriguing as the start of the regular season looms ahead.

“I just think that he’s really been efficient,” Nori said. “I think he’s making the right play. He’s doing what we ask him to do.”