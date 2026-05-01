Why Blazers Don't Have Any 2026 Draft Picks: Pros and Cons

The Portland Trail Blazers are going into the 2026 NBA Draft without any picks going into next month's event.

The Blazers traded both picks back in 2021 and never recouped those assets for this year. Here's a look at why they don't have those selections and the impact it could have down the line.

1st Round Pick Traded to Bulls

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Larry Nance Jr. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Blazers dealt this lottery-protected pick in a three-team deal that helped Portland acquire Larry Nance Jr. back in 2021. In the deal, Lauri Markkanen went from the Chicago Bulls to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Derrick Jones Jr. was moved from Portland to the Windy City, along with draft capital.

The pick was lottery-protected, meaning it would only go to Chicago if it was outside of the lottery. The Blazers have picked in the top 14 in each of the last four years, so the pick has been unable to be conveyed until now.

2nd Round Pick Traded to Pelicans

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson reacts against the Sacramento Kings. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The second-round pick was casually dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans for the draft rights of Greg Brown on draft night in 2021. Brown played for the Blazers for two seasons, making 64 appearances from 2021-23. He signed with the Dallas Mavericks and made six appearances with them in the 2023-24 campaign, but has not played in the NBA since.

In the 2024-25 campaign, he played with the Mexico City Capitanes of the G League before heading to play in Canada and Greece.

The pick that the Pelicans received was ultimately traded to the San Antonio Spurs in 2023 in a deal that also involved Josh Richardson and Devonte' Graham. The Spurs currently hold the pick, which sits at No. 42 overall.

The Blazers could trade back into the draft, possibly in the second round if they like a prospect enough, but they need to go into the event with the real possibility of solely relying on undrafted free agency.

Not Having Picks Could Significantly Hurt Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija during the second half of game five. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While the absence of draft capital is often framed as a missed opportunity for youth, the true danger for Portland lies in the loss of salary floor flexibility. Rookie-scale contracts are the most cost-effective labor in the NBA.

Without them, the front office is forced to fill the back end of the roster with veteran minimum contracts or mid-level exception (MLE) signings, which often lack the long-term upside of a young prospect.

Why No Picks is Positive For Portland

Yang Hansen reacts during warm ups before the Trail Blazers play against the LA Clippers. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Not having any picks in this draft could be a blessing in disguise for the Blazers. For a team that has been in a state of constant flux and talent collection mode, the absence of new rookies forces a shift from evaluation to cultivation.

Instead of splitting developmental minutes among three or four new teenagers, the coaching staff can provide concentrated high-leverage reps to the existing core. This allows for the solidification of defensive schemes and offensive chemistry that is frequently disrupted by the annual reset that comes with integrating high-lottery picks.

This means Yang Hansen, Donovan Clingan, Kris Murray and Scoot Henderson can have a stronger opportunity to earn their spots on the roster moving forward.

This gap year in the draft cycle allows Portland to be aggressive players in the undrafted free agent and G League markets.

Without the obligation of roster spots reserved for guaranteed rookie contracts, the Blazers can use the 2026 Summer League to audition diamonds in the rough who fit specific positional needs without the pressure of draft-status expectations.

This includes two-way players like Caleb Love, Jayson Kent and Chris Youngblood.