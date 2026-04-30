Blazers 2026 Salary Cap Tracker: How Much Room, Flexibility Do They Have This Offseason?

As the Portland Trail Blazers head into the 2026 offseason, the front office faces a complex financial puzzle.

General manager Joe Cronin must navigate the restrictive apron levels of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to improve a roster that recently exited the first round of the playoffs.

With the NBA projecting a $165 million salary cap for the 2026-27 season (a slightly lower-than-expected seven percent increase due to local media revenue shifts), the Blazers find themselves in a precarious middle ground. They aren't quite at the luxury tax line, but they are far from being heavy hitters in free agency.

The 2026-27 Salary Breakdown

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan goes up for a basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Portland enters the summer with approximately $170 million in guaranteed salary already committed to the roster. This figure puts them above the projected $165 million cap, meaning they will primarily rely on exceptions (like the Mid-Level Exception) and trades rather than direct signings.

The Blazers have already exercised team options for the 2026-27 season on their young players, including Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan, and Kris Murray, signaling a commitment to their developmental timeline.

Key Offseason Financial Goals

Navigating the First Apron

The projected first apron sits at $209 million. Staying under this line is critical for the Blazers, especially as new owner Tom Dundon tries to cut costs where he can. Crossing it would trigger hard cap restrictions, preventing the team from receiving more salary than it sends out in trades and limiting the use of certain signing exceptions.

The Free Agency Crossroads

The Blazers have two key rotation players hitting the open market. Deciding whether to retain these veterans or let them walk is the primary lever for creating flexibility.

Robert Williams III becomes an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA). His health and rim protection are vital, but his market value will be a test of Portland's spending limit.

Matisse Thybulle just played in the final season of his three-year, $33 million contract. His defense will make him a hot commodity in free agency and the Blazers should have interest in bringing him back, but he will have other suitors. However, the Blazers hold his Bird Rights, allowing them to offer more than other teams.

Strategic Use of the Mid-Level Exception (MLE)

Since the Blazers are over the cap but under the tax, they will likely have access to the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, projected to be worth roughly $14-15 million. This will allow them to add a high-impact starter or high-end bench piece without needing to trade assets.

The Bottom Line

Portland’s current cap sheet is top-heavy with Jerami Grant’s contract, but benefit from the descending value of Deni Avdija's contract and cost-controlled rookie scales.

The most likely path forward? Consolidation trades. With a surplus of young guards and several mid-tier contracts (around $10-$15M), the Blazers are positioned to be third-team facilitators or to package multiple players for a single veteran wing that fits the team's timeline with Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.