Blazers' Deni Avdija Comments on Underpaying Contract Amid All-Star Season

Deni Avdija knows he's underpaid in the NBA. Despite averaging 26.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game, Avdija will make $14.38 million during the 2025-26 season. He'll make even less money next year, and even less the year after that.

Avdija isn't overly concerned, though. While commenting on the four-year, $55 million contract extension he signed with the Washington Wizards in October 2023, Avdija told The Athletic's Jason Quick that he doesn't regret signing it.

“Do I regret the contract? No. It gave me a lot of calmness, because I know I’m secure,” Avdija said. “That was my goal. I told my agent, and he was like, ‘I think you should sign for less years,’ but I was like, ‘If I outplay my contract, I outplay my contract. We will deal with that later.’

“I’m not going to worry about $10 million more or $20 million less. This is what I got, and I’m going to say thank you and not take it for granted. It’s still a lot of money.”

At the time of his signing, he was coming off a season in which he averaged single-digit points, and he had yet to hit the 10 PPG benchmark through the first three years of his career. He made a jump in D.C. immediately upon signing his deal in 2023-24 with 14.7 PPG on a 50/37/74 shooting split, and then took another step in 2024-25, getting his scoring up to 17 PPG.

This current campaign is Avdija's Mona Lisa. He's never been this relevant or effective. And he knows that's why he doesn't feel slighted by not making more.

Deni Avdija Credits Chauncey Billups For Leap in Portland

Avdija doesn't hold Chauncey Billups' off-the-court troubles that led to his ouster in Portland against him. In fact, Avdija appreciates what Billups did for his game, even if Billups was his coach for just one season.

“Chauncey would always tell me he thought I could be great. He saw things in parts of my game that I didn’t value as much, and I appreciate that," Avdija said.

Interim head coach Tiago Splitter and the team's spiritual defensive coordinator, Nate Bjorkgren, have undoubtedly gotten more out of Avdija. Splitter put the ball in his hands and has watched him take off in an unfathomable way.

“People have to understand: He is just carrying us,” Splitter said. “And he’s doing it playing a different position.”

When the time comes, Avdija will be paid. For now, he's the greatest value in the sport.