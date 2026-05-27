Blazers Could Surprise in Donovan Mitchell Trade Sweepstakes

The Portland Trail Blazers are viewed as a dark horse team in trade rumors for players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown.

If the Blazers are willing to make a big splash this offseason, there's potentially reason to believe they could wedge themselves into discussions involving Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, whose future is also up in the air this offseason.

Mitchell is eligible to sign an extension with the Cavs, but if they are unwilling to commit long-term to their 29-year-old star, the Blazers might be able to swoop in for a trade.

Why Blazers Trade For Donovan Mitchell Makes Sense

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Blazers are looking to take that next step towards becoming a contender in the Western Conference. While they have Deni Avdija elevating the ceiling of the team, they could benefit from adding another star guard to the mix.

If Avdija and Mitchell teamed up with Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard, the Blazers could form a team that could challenge some of the top contenders in the Western Conference. They may not be on the same level as the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, but the gap will be significantly reduced.

While the Blazers may be hesitant to trade for Mitchell without a guarantee that he will sign a long-term extension, new owner Tom Dundon seems to be a risk-taker. He needs something to win fans over after allegations of being cheap in the team's recent, extravagant layoffs.

Envisioning What a Trade Looks Like

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell collides with Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe. | David Richard-Imagn Images

While the Blazers don't have a 2026 first-round pick, they do have a pair of young guards in Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson that the Cavs could be intrigued by in trade talks. Sharpe and Henderson could help jumpstart a retooling year for the Cavs as they look to remain competitive for a longer period of time.

Sharpe and Henderson, along with multiple future first-round picks, are the core of the package that would have to go to Cleveland to get Mitchell to Portland. The Blazers may also need to include Jerami Grant's contract to help salaries match.

It might seem like the Blazers are rushing the process of their rebuild by making a trade like this, but with the new ownership and direction the team is taking, it certainly cannot be ruled out as an option and opportunity for Portland to re-introduce itself to the contender conversation.

In a time where there are few contenders in the league, the Blazers can utilize this time to make their run towards the top and give Damian Lillard one last chance to contend in his career.