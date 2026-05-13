The Blazers Must Target Lakers' Luke Kennard in Free Agency

The Portland Trail Blazers require an offensive overhaul going into the offseason.

Following their five-game playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, the team must prioritize 3-point shooting in the offseason. While the Blazers have young high-ceiling talent in Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, they lack the elite floor spacing required to let their creators operate.

Enter Luke Kennard.

The 29-year-old sharpshooter is coming off a stellar split season between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers, and he represents the exact profile Portland needs to target in free agency this summer.

Why Kennard is the Perfect Fit

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard warms up prior to game two. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kennard is one of the most efficient marksmen in the NBA. During the 2025-26 regular season, he posted eye-popping efficiency numbers:

3P%: 47.8% (Career 44.2%)

FG%: 53.3%

FT%: 91.3%

In Portland, Kennard bolsters the defense on the perimeter. When All-Star Damian Lillard or Henderson drives to the rim, opposing defenses currently collapse because they don't fear the Blazers' kick-out options. Inserting a career 44 percent three-point shooter in the corner forces defenders to stay home, effectively opening up the lanes for the Blazers' guards.

Proven Playoff Pedigree

While the Lakers prioritized him as a mid-season acquisition, Kennard proved he can handle the bright lights of the postseason.

In the 2026 playoffs, he stepped into a starting role for 5 of 10 games with the Lakers, averaging 11.5 points while maintaining a lethal 47.4 percent from beyond the arc. He provides the veteran poise a young Blazers roster desperately needs.

The Financial Window

Kennard played the 2025-26 season on a one-year deal worth $11 million. His Non-Bird rights complicate the Lakers' ability to re-sign him. Teams like the Blazers should swoop in with a competitive offer in free agency.

The Lakers will likely prioritize Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, which makes it likely for other teams to target Kennard as their top free agent. Kennard's run with the Lakers during the second half of the season makes him a hot commodity for a raise.

The Verdict

The Blazers have the talent and the draft capital to make big swings, but front offices build championship teams on the margins.

Adding Kennard would be a foundational shift in how defenses have to play against the Blazers. If general manager Joe Cronin is serious about addressing the shooting deficiency, Kennard should be the first call he makes when the free agency clock strikes midnight.