Tom Dundon is the Blazers’ Biggest Playoff Distraction

The Portland Trail Blazers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2021, but the primary storyline isn’t Scoot Henderson’s breakout in Game 2 or Tiago Splitter’s steady hand as interim coach.

Instead, the spotlight has shifted to the owner's suite. Since Dallas billionaire Tom Dundon officially took control of the franchise on March 31, his mix of aggressive analytics and ruthless cost-cutting has sent shockwaves through Rip City.

While Dundon’s track record with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes proves he can build a winner, his recent moves in Portland are creating a unique set of distractions while the team attempts to navigate a first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Coaching Carousel

Portland Trail Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The most significant on-court distraction is the cloud over Splitter and his job security. Despite leading the Blazers to a 42-40 record and the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference after the arrest of Chauncey Billups, Splitter's job security is up in the air.

Reports indicate that Dundon has already interviewed a number of candidates for the permanent position while the Blazers are in the middle of their series. For a locker room trying to focus on a win-now mentality, the knowledge that their leader is being replaced can erode the authority needed to make crucial late-game adjustments in the playoffs.

"El Cheapo"

Portland Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon is introduced during the first half. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dundon has quickly earned the nickname "El Cheapo" from media figures like Bill Simmons, due to a series of high-profile penny-pinching moves that are rare for a $4.25 billion NBA franchise:

Reports surfaced that Dundon forced Blazers team staffers to wait in a hotel lobby before their play-in game against Phoenix to avoid late-checkout fees.

In a move that broke a long-standing league tradition, the Blazers announced they would not provide free T-shirts for fans attending Game 3 at the Moda Center.

Dundon is reportedly looking to cap the next head coach's salary at $1.5 million, which is significantly lower than the average NBA head coaching salary and even some top-tier assistant roles.

The Public Funding Friction

An outside view of the Moda Center where the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies game was cancelled. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

While fans want to focus on the court, the headlines are dominated by the $600 million renovation plan for the Moda Center. Dundon has been firm that he does not want his own capital used for the upgrades, instead relying on $365 million in public funding already pledged by the Oregon Legislature.

This creates an atmosphere of civic tension. Every missed shot on the court is framed against a backdrop of whether the team is worth the public investment.

Why It’s a Playoff Distraction

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In the NBA playoffs, the difference between an upset and an exit is often found in the margins of focus.

Seeing staff treated poorly can damage the familial atmosphere that successful small-market teams like Portland rely on.

Splitter has explicitly advised his players to stay off social media to avoid the outside noise, an admission that the ownership situation is a legitimate mental hurdle.

When an owner is already looking past the current coaching staff during the biggest games of the year, it signals that the current results, no matter how positive, might not actually matter to the long-term vision.

Dundon's methods have worked in Carolina, where the Hurricanes became a perennial contender. However, the NBA is a player-driven league where optics and culture carry immense weight.

For the Blazers, the challenge is no longer just Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, it’s keeping their focus on the game while their new owner redefines the franchise's bottom line in real-time. In a series where every adjustment matters, a coaching staff looking at the exit door might be a step slow against the mighty Spurs.