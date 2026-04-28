Why the Blazers’ Benching of Shaedon Sharpe Isn't Supported by the Stats

It’s somewhat poetic, thinking about how little, but also how much we can learn from watching a basketball team in just 12 minutes.

Over a 12-minute span during a must-win Game 4, the Portland Trail Blazers watched a 17-point halftime advantage become a tied game by quarter’s end.

12 more minutes later, they were on the wrong end of a once-unlikely 114-93 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Ironically, that’s also about the amount of time Shaedon Sharpe had before becoming both one of Game 4’s many scapegoats, and a divisive figure among those who watched.

12 minutes, 43 seconds.

Judging a player’s on-court performance and box score play on that type of time constraint requires extreme caution. Regarding the latter of the two, here’s what stood out:

What Do the Box Scores and Film Show From Sharpe's Game 4?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe shoots the ball during warm ups before game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

A +5 plus-minus over that run, which made him one of just two Blazers to produce a net positive. Sharpe’s box plus-minus (+11.1) also settled as by far the team’s highest.

If a 12-minute sample size doesn’t feel like enough time, how about a series-long aspect? Of the 14 different players to log minutes during Portland’s postseason run, only Sharpe (+7.6) and the impactful Robert Willliams III (+5.2) have produced positive metrics per 100 possessions. On-off swings tell similar stories, in which Portland’s former first-rounder has a +25.4 in 61 minutes, second-best team-wide.



Enough of the advanced stats, though; here’s what stood out from an emotional, observational perspective.

When Sharpe took his first steps onto the Moda Center floor in Game 4, Portland found itself down by five, muddying through a cover-your-eyes shooting stretch (1-of-14) that required an offensive spark of some kind.

By the time No. 17 walked back to the bench, the Blazers were ahead by two, with the arena’s decibel levels raised at least 10 notches higher.

9-0 BLAZERS RUN 👀



Shaedon Sharpe and Portland lead by 2 after Q1! pic.twitter.com/jYZQv7F3fG — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2026

And yet, cruelly, a lot of that won’t even be remembered. Instead, it’ll be a viral clip of Sharpe’s failure to properly switch on San Antonio’s baseline curl for Victor Wembanyama, a defeated gaze, and a finger raised in the air, admitting this mistake.

Tough part of coaching: Splitter correctly identifies the play, communicates they are going to screen for Wemby.



The Spurs screen for Wemby, he curls and finishes. Sharpe knew right away. pic.twitter.com/H2QI00aWnH — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) April 26, 2026

If put in Tiago Splitter’s shoes, frustration would’ve been understandable. Figuratively speaking, he called the play a whole day before, and yet Sharpe, a four-year veteran, doesn’t execute.

There’s also the matter of Sharpe’s sometimes “too cool for school” vibe, which dates back to his days with previous coaching regimes. It’s a disposition that looks as smooth as silk in positive environments, but it reads as “nonchalant” and uncaring in negative situations.

Game 4 offered a most egregious example almost immediately upon check-in, when Sharpe not only mishandled a simple between-the-leg dribble against Dylan Harper, but then doubled down on his audacity by refusing to dive, fight — or even bend his body — to help fight for possession.

Why Sharpe Should've Still Been Trusted More:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe splits defenders San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell and guard Dylan Harper during the first half during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

From this singular perspective, plays of that type are inexcusable. The more widespread consensus, though, about Sharpe being a “turnstile” and incapable defender, feels overblown.

And more importantly, it shouldn’t have been the reason for not being more trusting of a 21-point scorer on an afternoon in which Scoot Henderson’s offense finally came down to Earth, and Portland’s halfcourt offense cratered right alongside it.

The idea of a “minutes restriction” was a thought, too, given that Sharpe returned with almost no ramp-up upon recovery from his calf strain (and the stress fracture of his fibula after a follow-up imaging), but then, why would be play 22 minutes in Game 1, and then struggle to approach that in the games thereafter?

This could, in some ways, explain the trouble Sharpe has had against the likes of De’Aaron Fox and Harper — shiftier defenders that give almost everyone trouble — but if these field goals allowed are what has Sharpe in the doghouse, then his leash, simply put, is the shortest of any Blazer.

Lowlights of this type are never ideal, but outside of the first and last two, it's essentially just better offense prevailing.

The Spurs do tend to put Sharpe in plenty of pick-and-roll and screening actions; if on the floor with, say, Toumani Camara and Jrue Holiday, wouldn’t you? Alongside being the lesser of those evils, perhaps they, too, imagine he isn’t 100 percent.

The numbers, though, simply don’t completely match the unfair narrative. Per NBA.com, Sharpe is allowing opposing Spurs to shoot 45.5 percent (10-of-22), a number that settles at around three percentage points lower than expected.

Weighing out both perspectives in the grand scheme of things, it’s clear that there’s plenty that Portland’s 22-year-old up-and-comer can do to show how much he cares.

But, if an observer were making a list of every reason for the Blazers’ current 3-1 series hole, problems concerning Sharpe would be, in a word, pretty minute (the other pronunciation).

And, if this is the end of the 2025-26 Blazers as we know it, here’s to hoping Sharpe gets more than 12 minutes to prove it.