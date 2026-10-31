Blazers vs. Jazz Game Preview: Portland Looks to Bounce Back Despite Morant Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers begin their four-game road trip with an early tip-off matchup against the Utah Jazz. An early-season game that could mean a lot down the line for two teams with playoff aspirations in an injury-riddled Western Conference.

It will be the first game of a six-day road trip that will see Portland face the Jazz, followed by the Nuggets and Suns, before concluding against the Lakers in a highly anticipated NBA Cup showdown.

Portland is coming off an unconvincing offensive performance that led to its first loss of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies, bringing the team's record to 3-1.

A game that could be considered two losses in one, as guard Ja Morant suffered a hamstring strain in the contest that will sideline him for at least a month, the team confirmed.

The Jazz entered the NBA season as a potential dark horse in the Western Conference but have stumbled out of the gates.

Utah enters Saturday's matchup on the heels of an overtime loss at home to the San Antonio Spurs, bringing its record to 1-4.

Both teams will have to navigate an earlier tip-off for the Halloween contest, with the game scheduled for 12:00 p.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. local time in Salt Lake City.

New and Old Faces

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the two teams last squared off in March of last season, a game Portland won 124-114, both rosters have undergone significant changes.

Utah and Portland have both added talented guards to their backcourts, with the Jazz drafting rookie Darryn Peterson second overall in this past summer's NBA Draft, while the Blazers are added future Hall of Famer Damian Lillard in his first season back from an Achilles tear.

Peterson is off to a slower start than expected in Utah, averaging 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 34.9 percent from the field.

Lillard, on the other hand, has been able to suit up in all four of Portland's games so far this season, averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

It hasn't been the ideal start for the 36-year-old guard, who is currently averaging career lows in points, field goal attempts (13.8) and field goal percentage (40 percent).

Both teams also possess some franchise cornerstones from last season.

Deni Avdija is off to a great start to his third campaign in Portland, averaging 22.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

His production, combined with the coaching of Micah Nori, has helped lead the Blazers to a top-three offense, ranking third in both offensive rating (120.3) and points per game (122.8).

For Utah, the duo of Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen will be looking to get the undermanned Jazz back on track as the team continues to struggle on both sides of the ball, ranking 20th in offensive rating (108.7) and 23rd in defensive rating (116.7).

Missing Stars

Feb 20, 2026; Ja Morant (left) and Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (right) talk after a game at FedExForum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the additions both teams have made, not everyone will be able to suit up on Saturday afternoon.

Blazers guard Ja Morant and Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will both be unavailable due to injury.

In what could have been the first opportunity for the former All-Star teammates to face off against one another, both will instead have to settle for a seat on the sidelines.

Jackson Jr. is a perennial All-Defensive forward who was acquired from Memphis last season, playing just three games before undergoing surgery on his left knee, which contributed to Utah's tank towards the bottom of the standings.

Jackson Jr. was able to add just four more games to his Jazz tenure before suffering another injury. In the first half of Utah's matchup against the Grizzlies, he unfortunately suffered a torn MCL in his right knee and is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Morant, on the other hand, has been able to do a little bit of everything for Portland since arriving in the summer via trade. He is averaging 15.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting an impressive 54.2 percent from the field and a significantly improved 42.9 percent from three-point range.

Morant checked out at the 7:46 mark of the fourth quarter in Portland's last game against Memphis with a left hamstring injury. The team confirmed toward in a press release that imaging revealed a Grade 2 strain, and Morant is expected to be reevaluated in four weeks.

Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant sustained a left hamstring injury during last night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Imaging revealed a grade two left hamstring strain.



Morant will be re-evaluated in four weeks. pic.twitter.com/Pbn8OmB2Bi — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 30, 2026

A pure coincidence that both former Grizzlies teammates suffered injuries against their former team, just days before what could have been their first matchup against one another.