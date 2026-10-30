Blazers Get Bad News on Ja Morant Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers are adapting to a change in the backcourt following their loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

"Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant sustained a left hamstring injury during last night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Imaging revealed a grade two left hamstring strain. Morant will be re-evaluated in four weeks," a press release read.

Ja Morant Suffers Hamstring Injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morant played in just 23 minutes during the Blazers loss to the Grizzlies in which he left early and did not return. Blazers head coach Micah Nori spoke about Morant's injury following the team's game against the Grizzlies.

"It was a little bit of a felt a twinge, and then I was trying to take a foul to get him out, and we were forcing turnovers, and so we had to make a few more runs than what I wanted him to," Nori said. "But I think it was just more of a felt-at-winge. We're going to evaluate him now, and then probably have more answers for you tomorrow after they look at him."

What's Next for Blazers?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the Blazers must figure out how to change with Morant not expected to be with the team for a while.

Luckily for the Blazers, they have about as much point guard depth as any team in the league. The team can decide between Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson on who they want to start in Morant's place. If I had to guess, Holiday will probably be the first to get a chance to enter the starting lineup, given his experience. He is also averaging 25.3 minutes per game compared to Henderson's 18.8. Both of those numbers will take a leap, but Holiday might be a better fit in the starting lineup.

The team will reevaluate Morant in four weeks, which means he is expected to miss the entire month of November. He will ramp up his activity in early December in hopes of returning to the floor at some point before the end of the calendar year.

It's a big loss for the Blazers, but they will find a way to pivot and move forward.

The Blazers are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 pm PT inside the Delta Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.