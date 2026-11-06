Blazers vs. Lakers NBA Cup: 5 Questions Beyond the Box Score

The Portland Trail Blazers are playing in their first NBA Cup game of the season as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on the road.

The Blazers already beat the Lakers earlier this season, by a score of 136-129, on October 27, and have since gone 3-1. Meanwhile, the Lakers have won 4 of their last 5 since that game and are currently on a 3-game winning streak.

With the game rapidly approaching, we spoke with Los Angeles Lakers On SI publisher Ryan Ward to learn more about the current state of affairs for the Lakers.

What have the Lakers been up to since their last meeting against the Blazers?

Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick looks on from the sideline during the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a bump in the road against the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers have been firing on all cylinders since the loss to the Blazers.

Things seem to be coming together for JJ Redick’s squad on both ends of the basketball floor, which bodes well for Los Angeles being a better all-around team the second time around against Portland.

Why is Luka Doncic the early MVP favorite to start the season?

Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic reacts to a call during the fourth quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although it is incredibly early with a lot of games left to play during the 2026-27 campaign, Doncic continues to prove he’s a much better player defensively, but it is still his remarkable scoring ability that is stealing all the headlines.

Doncic has been virtually unstoppable this season, with no team really having an answer on how to stop him, as they do their most damage when he’s on the bench catching a breather.

Milestones are getting set with every passing game. The reigning scoring champion has shown no signs of slowing down, so as of right now, he’s the NBA MVP in my opinion, with Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs potentially being the only threat to the Lakers superstar’s chances of winning the regular-season award for the first time.

Who is the X-Factor for the Lakers in this matchup?

Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’d say it’s likely Walker Kessler. He’s had some up-and-down performances this season, but seems to be getting more comfortable with the more reps he gets playing alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves.

He’s averaging a double-double and is one of the best rim protectors in the game right now, averaging 2.7 blocks per game, which is third-best in the league behind Myles Turner and Wembanyama.

How has former Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle fit in with the Lakers?

Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard-forward Matisse Thybulle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has exceeded expectations throughout the first few weeks of the season. Thybulle has made an impact on both ends, as a lockdown defender and a player who can consistently be a threat from beyond the arc.

Thybulle was one of my favorite additions to the team during the offseason, with my only concern being whether he can stay healthy. So far, he’s been solid as a starter and a key contributor to the team’s early success.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game has the potential to be another hard-fought battle, with both teams being among the best squads in the Western Conference right now.

However, I believe this time, the Lakers are the better team and will come out with their fourth straight win while handing the Blazers their second loss of the season.