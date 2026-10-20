Buying or Selling Blazers' Robert Williams III Trade Idea

The Portland Trail Blazers have some big decisions to make over the next several months, and the team's success this season will largely dictate what direction they go in.

The Ringer's Michael Pina suggests that the Blazers should continue their nostalgia tour by bringing back one of Damian Lillard's top teammates, Jusuf Nurkic.

"In light of Jusuf Nurkic’s injury, I would like to see Robert Williams III in Utah," Pina wrote. "Reunite Timelord with the Ainge family and give the Jazz a defensive inside presence whose passing ability tracks nicely with how Will Hardy—who was an assistant coach in Boston when Rob was its starting center—likes to invert the floor. Everybody wins!

"Williams can’t technically be traded until December, but if the Trail Blazers’ season goes sideways and they decide to shed a little long-term money, would they take back Nurkic’s expiring contract and a couple second-round picks? Let the Bosnian Beast cook beside Damian Lillard once again, for old times’ sake? Right now, the Blazers have five centers on their roster, feel a smidge directionless, and should be down to pick up whatever draft capital they can."

Why Trading Robert Williams III Makes Sense

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III during media day at the Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Williams trade makes sense if the Blazers change their mind about Yang Hanson, the team's first-round pick from the 2025 NBA draft. Yang is still a long-term project for the Blazers to develop, but the team's commitment to Williams over the next three years suggests that Portland is not confident he will be fully ready for a rotational role anytime soon.

If there was interest in a possible trade involving Williams, it could open the door for Yang to see time in the rotation sooner. Even if the Blazers were to trade for Nurkic, he could be ahead of Yang on the depth chart. Given his expiring contract, Portland might opt to place Yang in that backup role for the 2027-28 season.

Why Blazers Will Keep Robert Williams III

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III during media day at the Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to imagine the Blazers moving on from Williams, given the contract he just received. He is making $44 million over the next three seasons, and it is still a very team-friendly deal. He only has $5 million guaranteed for next season, and his 2028-29 salary is all non-guaranteed.

The Blazers wouldn't be able to make a trade like this until the end of December or early January, so it's hard to imagine the team moving on from him anytime soon. The Blazers really like what Williams brings to the locker room as one of the veteran leaders of the team. He is considered one of the key players if the Blazers want to take that next step this year.