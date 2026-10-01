What the Blazers Can Expect From Damian Lillard in 2026-2027

We roll on with our Portland Trail Blazers player preview series by turning to Mr. Blazer himself: Damian Lillard.

The 36-year-old guard is officially back for the Blazers after sitting out last season to recover from a torn Achilles tendon suffered while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

While Lillard said he feels back to normal, there might be some different looks for the Blazers all-time leading scorer for the 2026-2027 season.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard watches his teammates during warm ups before a game against the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shooting going nowhere

While Lillard isn’t getting any younger, his shooting isn’t expected to dwindle any time soon, which is great news for a Blazers team that has been dreadful from deep without Lillard the past three seasons.

In two seasons with Milwaukee, Lillard shot 36.4 percent from deep, including 37.6 percent in the 2024-2025 season before he went down with the tear.

Most importantly, Lillard doesn’t seem concerned about where his shooting stroke is, and the proof is in his continued offseason workouts that have made headlines this summer.

“If I get the ball and I'm advancing the ball ahead to Ja Morant, I feel pretty good about it. And if I'm advancing the ball to Denny Avdija, I feel good about it,” Lillard said. “And for both of those guys, if they are attacking the rim, attacking the paint, and they're kicking the ball out to me for a 3-pointer, I think they should feel great about that.”

As far as that fit and the plethora of guards the Blazers possess, Lillard also wasn’t concerned about getting his shots off.

With Morant being more of a driver at the guard spot, as well as Scoot Henderson off the bench and Jrue Holiday more of a do-it-all kind of guard, Lillard will still have room to operate in his game.

“One thing that I am is a smart basketball player, so I know how to play, but I know myself,” Lillard said. “Sitting out last season and watching, I was able to learn my teammates and I was able to kind of place myself in situations and positions that make sense on this team. And I kind of was able to program myself like ‘I got to be able to do this.’”

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard drives for the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Dame Time a little shorter

No one escapes Father Time though, which Lillard seems to understand as well after his media day session.

Lillard has averaged 36.2 minutes per game during his 14-year career, a mark that seems the 9-time All-Star isn’t too concerned with hitting.

While Lillard described himself as feeling normal, he also admitted that playing 35 or more minutes each regular season game isn’t needed anymore. At the same time, he’s comfortable with it because of the guard depth.

“At this stage, I don't think I need to kill myself in the regular season trying to play 37, 36, 35 minutes if it's unnecessary,” Lillard said. “We got a lot of guards, we got a lot of ability at the guard position and I don't think it should be necessary for me to have to play 35 minutes. But to answer (the) question, I'm definitely able to play however many minutes I need to play and I’m prepared to.”

Blazers guard Damian Lillard and guard Shaedon Sharpe sit on the bench during a game against the Golden State Warriors. | USA TODAY Sports

Mentor to all

There were certainly other concerns with bringing Morant to Portland in terms of the character fit after his many Memphis incidents.

General manager Joe Cronin said he isn’t one of those concerned with Morant though, and even if he was he noted the mentorship around Morant with Lillard and Holiday on the team.

“I also have a lot of faith in our environment and our ability to support (Morant),” Cronin said at media day. “Being around Dame Lillard and Jrue Holiday is a blessing that most players haven't been able to have. They'll be impactful for Ja in their leadership, in their friendship, in their mentorship.”

And while Lillard was only gone for two seasons, three seasons counting last season, the only player on the roster who’s previously played with the guard is Shaedon Sharpe, who’s out with a meniscus tear until at least February.

Lillard gets a chance to create new relationships with all the young players who largely arrived there because of him being traded away.

“I'm excited, the attention he brings in the ball screen game, when he comes off a screen, if there's any space issue he’s shooting it and in my head every time it's going in,” Donovan Clingan said. “And guys are going to be aggressive with him, which opens up opportunities for me, which opens up opportunities for teammates.”