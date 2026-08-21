Every Retired Blazers' Number and the Story Behind It

Considering that the Portland Trail Blazers have only a single NBA title to their name, it’s not much of a shock that the franchise’s retired jersey numbers almost entirely come from the 1977 championship team.

Unconventional perhaps, but it makes sense. The organization rewards champions, even if some of those champions don’t have the sexiest resumes. Admittedly, however, 1977 was a long time ago. Older fans and historians may recognize the names, but a wee Blazers fan likely doesn’t. Either way, it’s fun to reminisce. Let’s look back at the legends of Rip City.

1977 championship members

Portland Trailblazers center Bill Walton (32). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bill Walton (No. 32)

Walton is an all-time NBA “what-if.” Though he was severely plagued by injuries, playing only 468 out 1,148 possible regular season games in his 14-year career, his efforts still landed him in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the NBA’s Top-50 and Top-75 players list.

The most decorated Blazer of all-time, Walton was a two-time All-Star, two-time All-Defensive First Team selection and a one-time All-NBA First Team and All-NBA Second Team selection; along with, of course, being a one-time league MVP, NBA champion and Finals MVP.

He averaged 17.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 blocks in 209 games across four seasons in Portland after being the top pick in the 1974 NBA Draft. Walton averaged 18.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in his 58-game MVP campaign.

Walton famously enjoyed a color commentating career after his retirement, winning an Emmy Award for “Best Live Sports Television Broadcast” in 2001. He died from colorectal cancer at his home in San Diego on May 27, 2024, at the age of 71.

Dave Twardzik (No. 13)

Initially drafted by Portland with the 26th overall pick in the 1972 NBA Draft, Twardzik opted to play for the Virginia Squires of the ABA for four seasons. After the team folded due to the ABA-NBA merger, Twardzik signed as a free agent, playing four years in Portland and helping the Blazers to the ‘77 championship.

Across his Blazers tenure, the 6-foot-1 Old Dominion product averaged 9.5 point, 2.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals.

Post-retirement, Twardzik began a coaching and front office career, notably serving as the general manager for the Golden State Warriors and the director of player personnel for the Orlando Magic, including a short stint in Portland’s front office before leaving in 1986 to join the Indiana Pacers as an assistant coach.

Lionel Hollins (No. 14)

The sixth pick in the 1975 NBA Draft, Hollins five-year stretch with the Blazers proved to be his most productive, averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

The starting point guard during Portland’s championship run, Hollins best individual season actually came the following year in 1978, earning an All-Star and All-Defensive First Team selection. He averaged 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game that year.

Besides the aforementioned accolades, Hollins was named to the All-Rookie First Team in 1976 and the All-Defensive Second Team in 1979. He had an extended coaching career following his playing days, most memorably with the “Grit and Grind” Memphis Grizzlies during the early 2010s.

Larry Steele (No. 15)

With over 600 games logged for the Blazers, Steele was a constant presence in the 70s and a defensive menace. He led the league in steals in 1974 at 2.7 per game, averaging 1.8 throughout his career.

He posted a career high 10.3 points per game during Portland’s championship season, along with 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 assists. Knee injuries ultimately forced him into retirement.

Steele followed his on-court career with a stint in the Blazers front office and as a commentator alongside legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely.

Maurice Lucas (No. 20)

Lucas is the first player mentioned from the ‘77 championship team that, respectfully, composed the type of career that’s more expected from a retired jersey number.

Drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1974 with the 14th pick, Lucas decided to spend a couple years in the ABA. After the merger, he was picked by the Blazers in the ABA Dispersal Draft. In the cherished 1976-77 season, Lucas led Portland in scoring, minutes played, field goals, free throws and offensive rebounds.

The enforcer finished ninth in MVP voting that year, averaging 20.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. In five seasons and over 330 games for the Blazers, Lucas averaged 15.6 points and 8.7 rebounds. He was a three-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA Second Team and All-Defensive First Team selection, and a one-time All-Defensive Second Team selection.

Lucas had two stints as an assistant coach with Portland. However, his most notable achievement post-NBA, arguably, was the establishment of the Maurice Lucas Foundation in 2010, which supports children’s health and youth programs. Lucas died at his home in Portland the same year after a long fight with bladder cancer. He was 58.

Bob Gross (No. 30)

Another member of the ‘77 championship team, Portland picked Gross with the 25th pick in the 1975 NBA Draft. Spending seven years with the Blazers, his best season was during the title run, posting a career-high 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Overall, Gross averaged 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 486 games. He was selected to the All-Defensive Second Team in 1978.

Lloyd Neal (No. 36)

The final member from the ‘77 championship team, Neal was an undersized big at just 6-foot-7. It didn’t stop him, however, from averaging a double-double of 13.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game during his rookie year, landing on the All-Rookie First Team despite being the 31st overall pick.

Spending his entire seven-year career with Portland, he averaged 11.1 points and 7.7 rebounds in 435 games.

Individual stars

Trailblazers' Clyde Drexler shoots the ball and Pistons' player tries to block the shot in game three of the NBA Finals. | USA TODAY Sports

Clyde Drexler (No. 22)

Truly one of the best players of all-time, it’s easy to see why so many consider Drexler, who was taken 14th overall by Portland in 1983, to be the greatest Blazer of all-time. He orchestrated a career which landed him on the NBA’s 50th and 75th anniversary teams, after all, and was inducted twice into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, once as an individual and again as part of the 1992 “Dream Team.”

Although he couldn’t bring an NBA title to the Rose City, he got closer than most, if not for two of the greatest teams ever in the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons and the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

In 12 seasons, Drexler averaged 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game in 867 games for Portland. He made eight All-Star games, one All-NBA First Team, two All-NBA Second Team’s, and three All-NBA Third Team’s. His best year with the franchise was in 1991-92, where he posted per game averages of 25 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.8 steals, finishing second in the MVP race.

Drexler still sits as the franchise leader in games played (867), minutes played (29,496), field goals made (6,889), offensive rebounds (2,227) and triple doubles (18).

Terry Porter (No. 30)

Spending 10 seasons in Portland after being the Blazers 24th overall pick in 1985, Porter averaged 14.9 points, 7.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 758 games, earning two All-Star selections in 1991 and 1993.

He actually finished ninth in MVP voting in 1991, playing 81 games and posting 17.0 points, 8.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

Porter has had an extensive coaching career since his playing days ended, notably serving as the head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and University of Portland men’s basketball team. He joined the Blazers in 2025 as a scout.

Geoff Petrie (No. 45)

A fun fact every fan should know, Petrie was the Blazers’ first-ever draft selection, going eighth overall in 1970. He was the co-rookie of the year after putting up 24.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

He played six years for the Blazers, making two All-Star teams and averaging 21.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 446 games.

Petrie, who’s often credited as being the first NBA player to switch from Converse to Nike, had his tenure ended just before the ‘77 championship season, being shipped to Atlantaas part of a transaction that ultimately landed Portland Maurice Lucas. He never played for the Hawks, suffering a career-ending knee injury.

In 1985 Petrie started working for the Blazers, eventually rising to the senior vice president of operations. His executive career continued beyond Portland. He won the NBA Executive of the Year Award twice with the Kings in 1999 and 2001.

Non-players

Former Portland Trail Blazers play-by-play announcer Bill Schonely looks on before a game against the Utah Jazz at Moda Center. | USA TODAY Sports

Beloved broadcaster Bill Schonely had a banner raised and his “microphone” retired in 2003. He spent nearly three decades as the Blazers’ play-by-play announcer and few more towards the end of his life as an ambassador. He died in Portland on January 21, 2023, at the age of 93.

The final retired numbers are No. 1 for Larry Weinberg and No. 77 for Jack Ramsay. Weinberg was one the organization’s founders and helped bring the NBA to Portland in 1970 as an expansion team. He became the president of the Blazers in 1975 until 1988. He died on January 1, 2019, at the age of 92.

Ramsay, meanwhile, is a Hall-of-Famer who led the Blazers to their one and only title, casually doing it in his year with the team. Prior to his arrival, Portland had zero playoff appearances or even a winning season.

He was named among the 10 greatest coaches in NBA history alongside the NBA’s 50th anniversary team. When the NBA named its 75th anniversary team, Ramsay was honored as one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history.